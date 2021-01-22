The National Junior College Athletic Association announced this week that one of the changes made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is that it will not host Division III national championships in men's basketball and volleyball during the 2020-21 academic year.
The decision was based on the limited number of Division III colleges fielding teams in those sports for the delayed regular season that begins next week. Division III teams were given the option of remaining in DIII, and having their seasons conclude with the completion of the regional tournaments or move up to Division II.
The decision to move up was not a difficult one for Sandhills Community College athletic director and basketball coach Mike Apple, and volleyball coach Alicia Riggan.
Following an exhibition game at Cape Fear on Saturday, the Flyer basketball team entertains Division II Guilford Tech at 7 pm. on Monday in its season opener. The Lady Flyers travel to Guilford Tech for their first match on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Spectators will not be allowed, but all Flyer home games, and some on the road, are expected to be streamed live.
Flyer Coaches, Players Embracing the Challenge
Both Apple and Riggan, also an associate athletic director, are excited about the challenge of facing stiffer competition against teams in a division that allows athletic scholarships.
The basketball team was 12-0 against Region 10, Division III competition, and 5-0 against Division II teams, during last season's run to the Division III National Championship. The Lady Flyers have won 28 Region 10 conference matches in a row.
"Our administrators, our coaches and student athletes have worked tremendously hard to try to put a season together this year," Apple said on Wednesday. "First of all, we're going to be playing teams just like us as far as COVID-19 concerns and that's a big deal.
"And secondly, instead of playing two or three meaningful games for a regional championship, we're going to play 18 to 20 meaningful games which should get our fans and athletes, and coaching staffs excited."
Central Carolina CC also moved up in basketball, but along with Patrick Henry which was already Division II in basketball, have remained in Division III for volleyball. Eighteen of the Flyer basketball team's regular season games will be Division II, Region 10 contests. Thirteen of the volleyball team's 21 matches will be against DII, Region 10 foes.
"I was 100 percent for it," Riggan said, who discussed the move with her assistant coaches and the team's sophomores before a decision was made. "The girls and the coaches work too hard not to play for a national championship. It helps get the buy-in from the girls that every practice and every game is important.
"I'm excited about the tougher competition. I think we do a great job of recruiting to get non-scholarship players that can definitely compete in Division II. I feel confident we can compete with the top four (Region 10, Division II) right now."
Both Teams Ready for the Games to Begin
Both teams have been practicing since the early fall and scrimmaged against four teams during that period. The basketball team returns three starters from the national championship squad. All-American Carly Modlin and four other All-Region 10 players are back to take on the new challenge for the Lady Flyers.
"It could be a lot of things," Riggan said, "but the energy in practice since we decided to make this move has been indescribable. I think it's good to be out of your comfort zone and in a situation where very game counts."
According to Apple, Wednesday marked the team's 61st practice in preparation for the 2020-21 season.
"We're really, really ready to play a game," he said. "I feel tremendously proud of what we accomplished last year. However with the pandemic, we're focused on what can happen this year.
"I think it can be an incredible adventure. We're getting to play Division II and that could be really fun for us. Also, this year doesn't count as a year of eligibility so the guys have a chance to showcase themselves and have another year of eligibility wherever that might take them."
Apple is holding out hope that fans will be allowed to return to The Hangar for games before the end of the season.
"We'd love to get parents back on a limited basis because we feel it's just as much their experience going on here as the student athletes'," he says. "And we've got faithful fans, and we certainly want to get them back in the gym as soon as it is safe to do so."
This week's announcement by the NJCAA also indicated its intent to host Division III championships for traditional spring sports such as men's golf and a commitment to resuming hosting Division III championship events for basketball and volleyball during the 2021-22 academic year.