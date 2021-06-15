A 5-foot putt for birdie on the 72nd hole of the tournament by Andreas Huber provided the one-stroke margin that gave the Sandhills Community College men's golf team its second NJCAA Division III national title in Chautauqua, New York on Friday.
"Obviously I was nervous," Huber, who is from Bruneck, Italy, said afterward. "I knew I had to make it somehow.
"We knew we had the good players to get it done. They all showed up today and it was a nice accomplishment."
Moments earlier, members of the Georgia Military College team that came from behind on the final day to edge the Flyers by a single stroke in 2019, celebrated, thinking a long birdie putt by Austin Quillian had clinched another title.
"Andreas was as solid as a rock and put it in," Flyers' Coach Gus Ulrich said of the clutch putt by the sophomore. "That's what sealed it. He's so focused, so reliable. Carson and Adam really stepped up today and that was huge."
The final day of play at Chautauqua Golf Club included a hole-in-one by the Flyers' Nick Agapion. Leading the team from Georgia by four strokes going into the final round, Carson Witherspoon led the way with an even-par 72, and Huber, Agapion and Adam Hathway each shot a 73.
The 3-over-par team score of 291 was the lowest single round result by the Flyers in the national tournament since a 290 by the 2014 title squad. The four-day total of 1,197 strokes matched exactly that of the 2014 team.
Minnesota State Tech, the first-day leader, finished in third place, 23 strokes back.
Wyatt Blomseth of Minnesota State Tech (73-76-70-72- 291) finished at 3-over-par to take the individual title. Huber, second (71-73-75-73-292) and Agapion, third (76-74-70-73-293) each earned first team NJCAA All-American honors.
Witherspoon, ninth (78-78-77-72-305) and Hathaway, 10th (79-75-80-73-307) qualified for the NJCAA All-American second team. Andrew Crawford (81-83-81-77-322) finished the tournament in 19th place in the field of 45 golfers.
Agapion was a member of the 2019 squad that led by 11 strokes going into the final round before faltering. With the 2020 championship canceled because of COVID, one of the reasons he returned to Sandhills was for another shot at a national title.
The Gaffney, South Carolina native pulled off the first hole-in-one of his golf career, and the first by a Sandhills golfer in Ulrich's 13 years as coach. It came on the 188-yard 12th hole with an eight iron.
"I thought I hit it solidly, but it was off line," he said. "I was walking to my bag and saw it hit the slope on the right side of the green and roll about 30-feet into the hole."
Agapion, who played the final three rounds in one-over par, let his teammates know how much their strong final round performances meant to him. He was also struck by the oddity that two teams that took over 1,000 strokes each in two national tournaments in a row were separated by just one stroke each time.
"Two years ago it hurt so badly to lose by one shot when it fell apart for us on the back nine," he said. "I told the guys how big it was that they stepped up today. I was so proud of them.
"Not only was it redemption to beat them by one stroke after they beat us by one, but it really couldn't be sweeter."
A final round 68 by Luner Benton of Georgia Military was the low round of the championship.
Athletic Director Mike Apple and Associate Athletic Director Ryan Riggan both attended the tournament. The men's basketball team coached by Apple has also won two national titles.
"I was so impressed with their determination and focus all week, and their character and sportsmanship," Apple said. "It's a tribute to the players and their parents. They're great ambassadors for Sandhills Community College."