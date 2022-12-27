Sandhills’ Bryan Quiller (34) attacks the rim in a game earlier this season for the Flyers. Sandhills returns to action on New Year’s Day to take on Davidson-Davie at home at 3 p.m., streamed on ESPN+.
The history books for both the Sandhills Community College and the Davidson-Davie Community College boys basketball programs has a lot of overlap of close matchups between the sides over the last decade and some years. Battles to decide Region 10 titles and other important matchups were a common occurrence between the sides up until Davidson-Davie moved up from NJCAA Division III to Division II in recent years.
“There’s a lot of history between Davidson-Davie and Sandhills Community College. I walked into an already started rivalry 12 years ago,” Flyers coach Mike Apple said. “Davidson and Sandhills played at O’Neal with very limited seating, and a lot of folks wanted to get into the game that were turned away. That started festering the rivalry. Since that point in time, we’ve met Davidson-Davie to determine Region championships. We won our share of those and that certainly fueled the rivalry. I’ve had people say that from watching us play that it reminds them of UNC-Duke.”
The rivalry renews this season as a marquee NJCAA matchup that will gain a national audience with a stream on ESPN+ in what is expected to be a packed house on Jan. 1 for a 3 p.m. tipoff.
The NJCAA and ESPN+ partnered this year to stream a game of the week for football this past fall, and that has grown to one men’s basketball and one women’s basketball matchup weekly.
“They look for potentially good matchups and rivalries to put on the air,” Apple said. “Since Davidson’s No. 1 and we’re No. 3, I think that probably had a lot to do with it.
“We told our guys right before they left for break and they were really excited about it. I’m sure Davidson’s kids are most excited about it too to get that opportunity to be on TV like that.”
While it is not an over the air channel with ESPN, the stream of the game will be available for anyone with an ESPN+ subscription, and will be available for on-demand playback as well.
“I know the ESPN crew is bringing a truck and they are going to have a nine-member production team, and they’re going to have commentators here at the game,” Apple said. “It’s great for Sandhills Community College, it’s great for our guys to have national exposure and that’s what you crave, especially as a junior college athlete who is trying to attract a four-year school and a scholarship.”
Tickets for the game will be pre-sold at Sandhills Community College Wednesday in the Dempsey Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sandhills’ last win over Davidson-Davie came in the 2018 Region X championship game in overtime, 112-106. The Flyers played up in 2020-21 against a slate of Division II opponents, and the Storm defeated the Flyers four times that season. Bryan Quiller was a first-year player on that team, and has been a steady force for the Flyers the last three seasons.
“We’ve got a good mixture of veteran guys and younger guys,” Apple said. “I’ve been real pleased with our guys and the fact that they do seem to take it one game at a time, and I hope that continues.”
Sandhills enters the matchup after the Christmas break with a 12-2 overall record. The two losses came against NJCAA Division I teams on the road. The Flyers are averaging 103 points per game, a common trend for Apple’s teams at the college.
“This team offensively is talented,” Apple said. “Early in the season we had games where we scored 130 points and 122 points. Early in the season for a team to do that is pretty unusual.”
He said that the defense is starting to buy in for the Flyers in recent games, a mark of a team that is growing midway through the season.
The Storm comes into the matchup with an 11-0 overall record.
“Davidson-Davie is No. 1 in the country, undefeated and all the accolades they get they certainly deserve. They’ve been as good of a junior college basketball team in the last three years as there’s been,” Apple said. “They played for back-to-back national championships the last two years and are the odds on favorites to do it again this year, if not win it.”
Despite the buildup around the contest, Apple said this game serves more of a purpose for the team moving forward than helping bolster up its record.
“You want to temper your enthusiasm because it is a non-conference game. It’s just basically for bragging rights. At the same time, with an opponent like that, you want to give it your all, you want to place a lot of importance on it because you want your kids to respond because hopefully you’ll get the opportunity to play in high pressure, high stakes games later on in the season,” Apple said.