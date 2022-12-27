Sandhills_CC_vs_Virginia_Peninsula_CC_basketbal_2022-10.jpeg

Sandhills’ Bryan Quiller (34) attacks the rim in a game earlier this season for the Flyers. Sandhills returns to action on New Year’s Day to take on Davidson-Davie at home at 3 p.m., streamed on ESPN+.

 Photo courtesy of Donna Lea Ford

The history books for both the Sandhills Community College and the Davidson-Davie Community College boys basketball programs has a lot of overlap of close matchups between the sides over the last decade and some years. Battles to decide Region 10 titles and other important matchups were a common occurrence between the sides up until Davidson-Davie moved up from NJCAA Division III to Division II in recent years.

“There’s a lot of history between Davidson-Davie and Sandhills Community College. I walked into an already started rivalry 12 years ago,” Flyers coach Mike Apple said. “Davidson and Sandhills played at O’Neal with very limited seating, and a lot of folks wanted to get into the game that were turned away. That started festering the rivalry. Since that point in time, we’ve met Davidson-Davie to determine Region championships. We won our share of those and that certainly fueled the rivalry. I’ve had people say that from watching us play that it reminds them of UNC-Duke.”

Sandhills_CC_vs_S4G_basketball_2022-24.jpeg

Coach Mike Apple talks with the Sandhills men's basketball team during a timeout in the last home game for the Flyers.

