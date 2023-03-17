SCC_vs_Mohawk_Valley_National_Championship-34.jpeg

Sandhills' Jaquan Thurman attacks the rim in the Flyers' first game of the NJCAA National Tournament Thursday.

 Photo courtesy of Donna Lea Ford

The Sandhills Community College basketball team advanced to the semifinal round of the NJCAA Division III National Championship with a 92-85 quarterfinal victory over Mohawk Valley CC on Thursday afternoon in Herkimer, New York.

Trailing the No. 9 seeded Hawks 33-32 at the intermission, the No. 1 Flyers broke a 44-44 tie early in the second half on a jumper by Kendall Wooldridge and went on to build as much as a nine-point advantage. The Hawks closed to within four points in the final minute of the game before Wooldridge and Jaquan Thurman combined to go 5-for-6 from the charity stripe to seal the deal.

