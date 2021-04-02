No one on the current Sandhills Community College men’s basketball team has experienced a loss in the postseason at the college level as the program is more than two years removed from losing in either the region or national tournament.
That win or go home situation is what the Flyers walk into next week for the NJCAA Region 10 tournament with a spot in the national tournament on the line.
Tournament play starts for Sandhills on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against the winner of Fayetteville Tech and Guilford Tech in The Hangar.
Davidson-Davie Community College, the region’s No. 1 seed, has already claimed a spot in the NJCAA national tournament, and a tournament win over another team in the field, or a runner-up finish to Davidson-Davie would lock in the reigning Division III champs for the Division II national tournament field.
Lucky for Sandhills, the situation isn’t foreign to many on the team.
“It’s good that we’ve been in that situation before. Last year we made our run and that’s kind of what we faced,” Sandhills coach Mike Apple said. “This year, a lot of the guys that played on last year’s team are really helping us in tight games, tough games to get through them because of what they went through last year with the win or go home mentality.”
Four sophomores — Savion Staton, Corry Addison, Nathan Yow and Derreco Miller — played major minutes last season, and have played even bigger parts on this year’s team. Through 20 games this season, at least one of those players have served as a constant for the team. Many games it’s a combination of the returners.
Sandhills took its second loss of this season to the top-seeded Storm on Saturday at home, 106-94 on Saturday, and two of its three losses have come against Davidson-Davie. The third loss, which came against Bryant & Stratton College, was avenged by the Flyers one week later.
That vengeful nature is on the minds of the Flyers entering postseason play.
“We’re out for revenge really. The loss from Saturday is still fresh and I think everybody is still locked in,” Addison said.“We’re trying to get to the big stage.”
In the two games to follow the recent loss to Davidson-Davie, Sandhills has defeated Guilford Tech 124-89, and held Central Carolina to 24 points in the second half of a 95-57 win.
“Energy. We came out slow, like real slow, in the first. We weren’t getting stops and letting them get offensive rebounds,” Addison said. “No matter who we play, we’ve got to come out with the same energy. If we’re up or down, we’ve got to come out with the same energy.”
Apple echoed Addison’s comments about defensive energy the last two games. To put together a tournament run, it will take a constant level for the Flyers, something that Addison, Apple and the returning Sandhills players understand.
“That’s the biggest issue, we’ve got to be consistent,” Addison said.
A win would more than likely have the Flyers hosting Pasco-Hernando State College in the semifinals on Thursday after it won the Region 8 tournament last week. The championship will be Saturday at the highest remaining seed.
