IMG_9844_ad_hoc.jpg

The Sandhills volleyball team celebrates a point in the three-set win at Davidson-Davie Community College on Tuesday.

 SCC photo

The Sandhills Community College volleyball team won its second Region 10 match in as many nights on Tuesday by defeating Davidson-Davie CC 25-17, 25-23 and 25-23 in Thomasville.

Middle blocker Carley Modlin recorded a season-high 15 kills to go along with four solo blocks. Also enjoying strong outings were Camryn Lowe with 36 assists, outside hitter Morrigan Denman with nine kills, 13 digs and three service aces and libero Mariah Daffron with 17 digs.

The Flyers improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in Region 10. They share the top spot in the conference with Catawba Valley CC (5-0, 3-0), the No. 2-ranked team in this week's Division II national poll.

Davidson-Davie dropped to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in Region 10.

"I'm glad we finished in three," Flyers Coach Alicia Riggan said, thinking back to the team's tough five-set victory over Surry CC at home the night before. "In the first set the girls came out playing together and consistent. Then in sets two and three I felt they backed off the intensity."

The busy week for the Lady Flyers concludes with a 6 p.m. Region 10 match at USC Lancaster (0-7, 0-3) on Friday.

After the Lady Flyers fell behind 5-1 in the first set against the Storm, a service ace by Denman started a run of nine points in a row on the way to the one-sided win. The two teams were just a few points apart throughout the second set that ended on a kill by Modlin.

The third set was also a struggle for the Flyers as the Storm drew even at 22-22 before another Modlin kill wrapped up the sweep.

"We have got to finish the job every time," Riggan said, suggesting sets two and three didn't need to be as close as they were. "We did a lot of great things and we are going to continue to work hard and get better each practice and game. This group wants to work hard and wants to be pushed."

Daffron, a freshman, helped set the tone for the match defensively with her returns of some of the home team's hardest attacks.

"Mariah did a great job on defense and being in the right spot for some crucial digs," Riggins said. "Mo (Denman) came in clutch-hitting, serving, and playing defense. She was very aggressive and wanted the ball."

