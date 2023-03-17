SCC_vs_North_Hampton_National_Championship.jpg
Photo courtesy of Donna Lea Ford

The No. 1 seeded Sandhills Community College basketball team will be seeking the program's third NJCAA Division III national title when it meets No. 3 Brookdale CC on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Herkimer, New York.

Trailing Northampton CC (PA) by as many as nine points in the first half of Friday's semifinal game, a jumper from the side by Zac Sledge broke a tie with just under nine minutes remaining in the game and the Flyers went on from there to grab an 88-78 victory.

