UP and PC Vball.jpg

Union Pines, left, and Pinecrest players converge at the net during the last meeting between the two teams in 2018. The matchup of the two in-county rivals now is a conference match with the realignment set by the state last year.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After a volleyball season last year where nonconference play was cut out with the schedule being cut down to 14 matches, full schedules return for the 2021 season.

Marquee matchups that came in years past as nonconference games now are conference matchups for two Moore County teams and other tough games out of conference play highlight the schedules for all three schools this coming fall.

Here’s a look at the top four high school volleyball matches to check out in Moore County this season.

Pinecrest at Union Pines, Sept. 21

With nonconference play missing to last year’s schedule, a meeting between Pinecrest and Union Pines was left off the schedule. The runs both teams had to claim conference titles made many local volleyball fans wondering what could’ve been if the teams met. Now both teams find themselves in the same conference entering this season.

The first meeting of the rivals comes to Union Pines to cap off the first rotation through league play. Pinecrest had a perfect season last year until suffering its only loss to Cardinal Gibbons in the 4A East Semifinals, and Union Pines won the Tri-County Conference title with a 13-1 regular season record.

Union Pines at Pinecrest, Oct. 14

Less than a month after the first meeting between the teams, the rivals will meet again to close out the regular season in Southern Pines. The two meetings between the teams this season marks the first time since the 2018 season that the teams will have a home-and-home series. In recent years the teams also played a pair of games against each other in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

In the last nine meetings, both teams have been competitive with Pinecrest winning five games and Union Pines winning four. The Vikings have won the last two meetings in the series.

Broughton at Pinecrest, Aug. 16

A rematch of last year’s second round playoff match, the Patriots will welcome the Capitals to open the 2021 season nearly seven months since the teams last played.

Pinecrest won in five sets over Broughton in the matchup in January as the Patriots went on to play in the final four against Cardinal Gibbons at home two rounds later.

In that match, Pinecrest won the first two sets before Broughton stormed back in the next two sets to force a deciding fifth set. Pinecrest held off the Capitals in a close 16-14 fifth set.

Chatham Central at North Moore, Aug. 31

With the setup of the new 1A/2A Mid-Carolina Conference, anytime North Moore and Chatham Central play in any sport, playoff implications are on the line. As the two 1A teams in the conference, the Mustangs and Bears will battle for a playoff spot out of the league, like they have done many times in the past in the Yadkin Valley Conference.

Chatham Central has won the last four matchups in the series and eight of the last 11 matchups. This comes after the Mustangs dominated the series to start the 2010s.

Scotland at Union Pines, Sept. 30

Much like Pinecrest and Union Pines’ matchups are expected to play a big role in the new Sandhills Athletic Conference title picture, the meeting between the Scots and Vikings also is expected to be a major matchup for the league’s top two 3A teams. With the Scots bumping down to 3A this realignment period, they saw success at the 4A level in recent years and served as the closest opponent when playing Pinecrest last year.

Union Pines is 5-1 in recent years over the Scots, including a win in the 2019 season.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

