Five of the six baseball and softball teams from Moore County were seeded in their respective brackets for the N.C. High School Athletic Association state playoffs that begin Tuesday.

The brackets released Monday had both baseball and softball teams from North Moore and Union Pines in the playoffs, as well as the baseball team from Pinecrest.

North Moore’s baseball team was seeded fourth in the 1A East, and gets a rematch from a game played earlier this season in the first round. North Moore hosts Hobbton Tuesday. The teams met in the Princeton Easter tournament this season, where the Mustangs claimed a 10-0 win. The winner of that matchup plays the winner between Roxboro Community and Ocracoke In Friday’s second round.

North Moore’s softball team is back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2017 season. The Mustangs travel to North Duplin as the 24th seed in the 1A East after an 8-9 mark in the regular season. The winner takes on the winner of Chatham Central and Union in the second round scheduled for Friday.

Union Pines’ softball team travels to a familiar foe Tuesday when it takes on seventh-seeded Harnett Central. The Vikings finished with a 12-9 record and are the No. 26-seed in the 3A East. Both sides were in the same conference from 2018-2021. The winner takes on either Currituck County or First Flight in the second round.

The Union Pines baseball team travels to Terry Sanford for the second year in a row to open the 3A state playoffs. The Vikings are the No. 24 seed in the 3A East after a 10-13 season. The winner of the matchup takes on Orange or Cedar Ridge in the second round.

Pinecrest claimed the highest seed of any team in the county as the No. 2 seed in the 4A East. Pinecrest hosts South View in the first round and the winner takes on the winner of Cleveland and Richmond in the second round.

