Pinecrest Patriots Frances Hanshew (13) slides safely home against Union Pines.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

With the final Sandhills Athletic Conference softball team falling in the second round of the state playoffs, the league unveiled its all-conference team, and five local players were selected to all-conference honors.

Pinecrest placed three players on the team after finishing in fifth place in the conference standings and advancing to the conference tournament semifinals. Union Pines had two players selected after the Vikings finished fourth in the conference and made the 3A state playoff field.

Juniors Karma Morrison and Frances Hanshew were selected to the postseason honors team, along with sophomore Maggie Drake for Pinecrest. The Patriots finished the season with an 8-13 overall record.

Pinecrest’s Karma Morrison makes contact against Union Pines this season.

Morrison came to Pinecrest this season and made an immediate impact. The first baseman led the team with 21 RBIs and batted .300 on the season. She also blasted three home runs this season.

Hanshew shared the team lead with 15 runs scored this season. She batted .284 with six RBIs and shared the team lead with eight extra-base hits, including six doubles.

Drake also hit three homers, including the team’s lone grand slam this season in the walk-off win over Hoke County. The catcher also hit .291 for the season and had nine RBIs to go along with four doubles.

Pinecrest Patriots Maggie Drake (7) rounds third after her late-game home run during a Sandhills Athletic Conference Tournament game at Union Pines.

The Vikings rebounded this season with a 12-10 record and lost in the first round of the state playoffs to Harnett Central, a fourth-round playoff team this season. Union Pines’ junior Marissa Fuller and sophomore Nicole Norman were named all-conference.

Union Pines Vikings Marissa Fuller (10) checks the catcher’s pitch signal in a game against Scotland earlier this season.

Fuller led the offense with 12 extra-base hits and had a .456 batting average. She was one of five batters on the team with double figure RBIs this season with 12. In 18 2/3 innings this season, Fuller registered 12 strikeouts.

Norman’s first season with the Vikings featured her stepping into the power-hitter role for the team. She hit out four homers, including a grand slam in the 10-inning loss to Pinecrest. The catcher also hit .384 with a team-best 25 RBIs.

Union Pines Vikings Nicole Norman (7) is mobbed by her teammates after a late-game two-run homer against Pinecrest.

Scotland, the league champions, claimed the conference coach and positional player of the year honors with Adam Romaine and Taylor Waitley, respectively. The conference pitcher of the year award was shared between Tam Lowery from Hoke County and Avery Stutts from Scotland.

