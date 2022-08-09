After two years of awkwardness to say the least regarding high school sports, many high school players and fans are looking forward to a return of normalcy under the Friday night lights. Last year looked to be the light at the end of the tunnel for high school football to be normal again, but COVID-19 pauses still occurred last season.
For the first time since this senior class were freshmen, no hurdles stand in the way of disrupting this season.
Now all it comes down to are the games.
With 29 games to choose from, here’s a look at the top five high school football games to check out in Moore County this season.
Western Harnett at Union Pines, Sept. 1 (Thursday)
Nothing like some Thursday night football early in the season. The two former Tri-County Conference foes kept each other on the schedule with the conference realignment. The season opener for the Vikings last year, due to the original season opener against Montgomery Central canceled, was spoiled by the Eagles, who scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 20-16 win.
The loss marked the first time since 2015 that the Vikings had lost to their neighbors across the county line.
The game ends the non-conference home schedule for the Vikings, with four straight home games to follow in September and October.
Richmond at Pinecrest, Sept. 23
What is now turning into the hottest rivalry in the Sandhills Athletic Conference, the last two battles between Richmond and Pinecrest have been instant classics. Pinecrest lost in overtime at home to the Raiders in spring 2021, and was unable to nurse a 14-point halftime lead into a win in Rockingham last fall.
The last two conference championships have come down to this matchup, and both were one-touchdown margins. This came after Richmond took commanding victories over the Patriots in each of the previous three matchups.
Pinecrest hasn’t beaten Richmond since 2013, and is the only win at home in recent history for the Patriots in the series.
Cummings at North Moore, Oct. 14
The Mid-Carolina Conference championship came down to this matchup last season, a 36-28 Cummings win in Burlington, and could very well come down to these two teams again when they meet in Robbins.
North Moore returns a host of talent up front and on the defensive side of the ball, and Cummings graduated several key playmakers, except for one. Rising junior Jonathan Paylor has pulled in power five offers, 18 to be exact, so far the last two years, and was a problem for the Mustangs to stop in that win.
North Moore jumped ahead early, but the athletic Cavs capitalized at the right time. The loss served the Mustangs well to help set up one of the deepest playoff runs in school history.
Union Pines at Pinecrest, Oct. 28
After a nearly decade hiatus, the Battle of the Pines was revived in 2019, and played again last season. For the first time since the brawl between the sides in 2010, they will play each other in Southern Pines, after the first two meetings were contested at Union Pines.
Last year was a lopsided, 64-6 win for the Patriots. That loss ended a down season on a sour note for the Vikings, and this offseason has been fueled by losses like that, and close calls in non-conference for a seasoned Union Pines team.
The game will also mark as senior night for the Patriots, and will come at a pivotal moment in the season when
Pinecrest has won the last six meetings in the series, and Union Pines’ last win over the Patriots came in 2006. The Patriots lead the all-time series 23-4
Chatham Central at North Moore, Oct. 28
One of the rivalry games kept on the schedule for the Mustangs with conference realignment, the two 1A teams in the Mid-Carolina Conference will close out the regular season in Robbins.
The last time the two teams played in Robbins, a historic outing came about with North Moore running back Justis Dorsett tying the state record for the most rushing touchdowns in a game with eight in the 77-50 win for North Moore.
Last year, North Moore closed out the 1A conference title with a 36-6 win over the Bears in Bear Creek.
North Moore has won seven of the last nine meetings in the series.
These games on the road seem to be major matchups ahead of the season: North Moore at Bartlett Yancey on Sept. 23; Pinecrest at Anson on Aug. 26 in coach Nick Eddins’ return to his alma mater; Union Pines at Montgomery Central on Aug. 19 when the Vikings take on longtime Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger; and Union Pines at Southern Lee on Oct. 21.