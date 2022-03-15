HSBK-W-Union Pines v J.H. Rose - 3A State Champ Tourney

Union Pines’ Aaliyah Balser drives to the rim in a game this season. Balser was named first-team all-district for her play this season.

 Timothy L. Hale/Special to The Pilot

After a standout senior season where she averaged a double-double for the Union Pines girls basketball team that advanced to the second round of the state playoffs, senior forward Aaliyah Balser became the first first-team all-district player for the team since 2020.

Balser was one of five girls basketball players selected all-district by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association when the teams were released this weekend. The five players selected is the most for the county in recent history.

Averaging 19.3 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game, Balser also led the team with 3.3 steals per game. Fellow senior Sara Adams was a third-team selection after averaging 14.7 points per game and draining a team-high 32 3-pointers this season.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

The Vikings finished 16-12 overall this season.

Balser’s sister, Hadiya, was named first-team all-district as a senior in 2018. She’s the first Viking to be named first-team all-district since 2020, when Kaley Evans and Emma Ring were both selected to the honor.

Pinecrest had a trio of seniors named all-district. Guard Aniyah Jackson was named third-team all-district along with guard Brittney Sparrow and forward Emmie Modlin.

These Patriots are the first players selected all-district since Keyanna McLaughlin was named the player of the year in the district as a senior in 2020.

This year’s Patriots finished 20-6 overall and second in the league with an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days