After a standout senior season where she averaged a double-double for the Union Pines girls basketball team that advanced to the second round of the state playoffs, senior forward Aaliyah Balser became the first first-team all-district player for the team since 2020.
Balser was one of five girls basketball players selected all-district by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association when the teams were released this weekend. The five players selected is the most for the county in recent history.
Averaging 19.3 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game, Balser also led the team with 3.3 steals per game. Fellow senior Sara Adams was a third-team selection after averaging 14.7 points per game and draining a team-high 32 3-pointers this season.
The Vikings finished 16-12 overall this season.
Balser’s sister, Hadiya, was named first-team all-district as a senior in 2018. She’s the first Viking to be named first-team all-district since 2020, when Kaley Evans and Emma Ring were both selected to the honor.
Pinecrest had a trio of seniors named all-district. Guard Aniyah Jackson was named third-team all-district along with guard Brittney Sparrow and forward Emmie Modlin.
These Patriots are the first players selected all-district since Keyanna McLaughlin was named the player of the year in the district as a senior in 2020.
This year’s Patriots finished 20-6 overall and second in the league with an appearance in the second round of the state playoffs.