Three conference titles from the three Moore County volleyball teams produced one of the best volleyball seasons in recent years for the county.
To pave the way for another successful season for all three local teams, the schedules are set for the three squads who are adjusting to an exodus of three strong senior classes.
Here’s a look at the top five high school volleyball matches to check out in Moore County this season.
Chapel Hill at Pinecrest, Aug. 16
To prepare itself to claim a fourth straight conference title, the Pinecrest volleyball team has several talented programs on the non-conference portion of the schedule. In the second game of the season, the Patriots will host Chapel Hill, a talented team out of the Triangle who won the DAC-7 title a year ago.
The teams lone meeting in recent history came last fall in tournament play, with Pinecrest claiming a two-set win at the Tiger Invitational.
Scotland at Union Pines, Sept. 6
An early season tester for the Vikings will come in the first week of conference play. Scotland and Union Pines split the two regular season games. Union Pines claimed the 3A conference title and the top seed out of the league for the state playoffs with a three-set win over the Scots in the semifinals of the conference tourney last year.
Union Pines won both games at home last season against Scotland
Union Pines is 7-2 in recent years over the Scots.
Union Pines at Pinecrest, Sept. 20
The first matchup between the rivals comes two weeks after the start of conference play.
Last season was the first time since the 2018 season that the teams played a home-and-home series.
The Patriots swept the season series last year, including a four-set win in the conference tournament championship match. Based on the play of both programs in recent years, three matchups are very likely this season.
Pinecrest has won nine of the last 11 matches against the Vikings, with Union Pines taking two wins in the 2018 season.
Chatham Central at North Moore, Sept. 22
With the setup of the 1A/2A Mid-Carolina Conference, anytime North Moore and Chatham Central play in any sport, playoff implications are on the line. As the two 1A teams in the conference, the Mustangs and Bears will battle for a playoff spot out of the league, like they have done many times in the past.
Both teams split the regular season matches last season, and North Moore won in four sets in the conference tournament to clinch the top playoff spot.
Before the two wins last year, Chatham Central had won the last four matchups in the series and eight of the previous 11 matchups.
Pinecrest at Union Pines, Oct. 13
In the final game of the regular season, a regular season crown could hang in the balance of the rivals meeting in Cameron. Pinecrest will play its final home contest of the regular season, the match before against Hoke County.
The match marks the third home contest in four outings for the Vikings to close the season.