After a year of awkwardness to say the least regarding high school sports, many high school players and fans are looking forward to a return of normalcy under the Friday night lights.
This football season brings about the change of only 10 games this football season as opposed to 11 in years past, and also a change is a new conference for all three Moore County teams.
Here’s a look at the top five high school football games to check out in Moore County this season.
Pinecrest at Union Pines, Oct. 29
After a nearly decade hiatus, the Battle of the Pines was revived in 2019. The game this season comes with a new setting. The Patriots and Vikings will compete as conference opponents in this matchup for the first time ever.
The revamped Sandhills Athletic Conference now has the likes of Scotland, Richmond and rival Pinecrest as regulars on the schedule for Union Pines. Scotland will compete for 3A playoff seeding out of the conference with Union Pines, Lee County and Southern Lee.
The game comes on the last week of the season where a final playoff push could hang in the balance, depending on how the previous nine weeks of the season went.
Pinecrest has won the last five meetings in the series, and Union Pines’ last win over the Patriots came in 2006. The Patriots lead the all-time series 22-4, according to records by high school football guru Rueben Davis.
Montgomery Central at Union Pines, Aug. 20
While there’s already buildup for the start of the high school football season, this matchup has a major storyline built in with longtime Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger making his return to Moore County with Montgomery Central.
Metzger resigned this offseason to take over in Troy after 14 years as the head coach at Pinecrest.
Union Pines has opened the last three seasons against the newly-merged high school in Montgomery County and came away with a pair of wins over the Timberwolves.
The game is a meeting of two coaches in their first game in their new position as the Vikings’ Jason Trousdale was hired to take over the program this offseason.
Grimsley at Pinecrest, Sept. 10
To close out Pinecrest’s stout nonconference schedule, the defending 4A state champions come to town.
Grimsley, which has produced a bevy of college talent over the years, capped off a 10-0 run last season with a 28-8 win over Cardinal Gibbons for the 4A state title. A majority of the contributors last season for the Whirlies were juniors and are set to return for the defending state champs.
The matchup sets up the Patriots for a tough route through conference play that includes matchups with Richmond and Lee County, a pair of perennial powers in recent years.
Bartlett Yancey at North Moore, Sept. 24
The Mustangs also find themselves in a new conference this year. Gone are the days of playing 1A competition only in conference play for North Moore as the new 1A/2A Mid-Carolina Conference is the Mustangs’ home for this realignment period. Chatham Central is the only other 1A school in the league, meaning that the head to head matchup for these teams could basically solidify a playoff spot.
Bartlett Yancey is the conference opener for North Moore this season and could provide one of the toughest challenges as a 2A school. The Buccaneers won nine games in 2019 and went on to the 2A state playoffs.
Lee County at Pinecrest, Oct. 8
Another football power visits Pinecrest to start the final month of the football regular season when Lee County comes to visit.
The Yellow Jackets have been among the top 3A teams in the state in recent history, and now will see Pinecrest as a conference opponent for at least the next four years with realignment. This game possibly could be a meeting of two teams looking to secure a spot in the top tier in the Sandhills Athletic Conference standings.
The game marks the beginning of the closing stretch of the season for Pinecrest with games at Scotland, at home against Hoke County and at Union Pines to finish out the campaign.
