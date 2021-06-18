Jamie Fisher, a member of the Pinehurst Chapter of the American Singles Golf Association, competed in the United States Deaf Golf Association Tournament in Austin, Texas, last week at the Falconhead Golf Club. Her fourth-place finish, at 343, over the four days of play, won her a spot on the USA Women’s Golf Team at the World Championship to be held at the Wailua Golf Course in Kauai, Hawaii. That USDGA competition will take place on October 15-22, 2022.
Qualification for entering USDGA tournaments requires maintaining membership in the USDGA as well as a USGA/GHIN handicap index of 22.4 for team play and 16.8 for individual play. A hearing loss of at least 55 cB documented on a recent audiologist-certified audiogram is essential for applying to any USDGA tournament.
At the event, she played in a separate “Texas Shootout” match and finished first. Fellow ASGA member, Butch Lundgren, caddied for Jamie and she “gives him lots of credit”.
Jamie is a long-time member of the ASGA and plays regularly in the Pinehurst area.