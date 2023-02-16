In 2022, 80 volunteers gave over 1,200 service hours to create meaningful experiences for kids in the Sandhills. In fact, 1,035 kiddos were impacted during afterschool programs thanks to their efforts.
This commitment allows us to empower young people for a lifetime of new challenges, and 2023 will be no different.
So, what are we waiting for? It’s time to get started.
Preparing for a new year means dusting off the cobwebs, scraping the rust away and getting the joints moving. Yes, I am referring to your golf clubs, muscles and mind, too.
At First Tee – Sandhills, we start the new year with a hands-on learning experience for our coaches, volunteers and interested community members.
A rev-up for returnees and a test drive for newbies.
Because, as the Girl Scouts hum to me as I’m dashing out of the grocery store and digging through my pocket for enough dollar bills to buy that elusive box of cookies, let’s make new friends, but keep the old; one is silver and the other gold.
So, during these 90 or so minutes, we dive into the First Tee curriculum, take a peek at lesson plans, discuss safety protocols for kids and teens, and engage with one another in a dynamic mock class.
It’s a true hands-on learning experience that we think helps the community envision a place on our team.
Wondering if you fit the profile?
Maybe you love getting out to play golf yourself, and when you see across the fairway a kid’s face light up, or hear them say the darndest things to one another, you chuckle inside?
You’re a retired school teacher with a toolbox full of secrets that need to be put to good use?
You recently moved to the area and are looking to get involved and make new adult connections?
Or you are in high school or college and looking to build your resume, gain references or even a go-to team?
While I’ve only described a few scenarios, joining us at Pinehurst No. 9 next Wednesday at 4 p.m. is your chance to meet our existing team of volunteers, coaches and staff, hear our story and see if we fit your profile requirements, too
Today, I ask you to consider taking the leap to make a difference and empower kids in the Sandhills to become the best version of themselves.
Come give us a test drive!
No strings attached. No future commitment required. No golf handicap needed.
May I count you in for Feb. 22?
Let me know by calling our office at (910) 255-3035.