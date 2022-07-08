Golfzilla and his friends were there adding to the fun at Kick Back at the Cradle event sponsored by First Tee Sandhills in 2021. Julie McEvoy and her children Troy, 6 and Penelope, 4, run past the inflatable dinosaurs.
The First Tee of the Sandhills is hosting a pair of events in the coming weeks for golf lovers in efforts to raise funds for the local chapter.
A Breakfast at the British event hosted Saturday, July 16, at the Golf Pride Headquarters on the road to Pinehurst No. 8, will allow visitors to tour the Golf Pride facility, enjoy a Scottish breakfast catered by Elliott’s and watch the early action at the 150th playing of The Open Championship at The Old Course in St. Andrews.
A closest-to-the-pin competition on the Old Course’s famed par-3s on headquarters simulators, and traversing the nine-hole indoor putting course in Golf Pride’s Global Innovation Center.
Tickets for two sessions, 7:30 and 9 a.m., are on sale and are $50 a person.
Kick Back at the Cradle is set for Aug. 7, starting at 2 p.m. and running until dark. The price is $40 for an adult, or $20 for a child.
A ticket includes one round on the Cradle short course at Pinehurst Resort, one meal voucher for use between 4 and 7 p.m., a 2022 Kick Back at the Cradle surprise gift, entry into a putt putt competition on Thistle Dhu, a shot at the Golfzilla inflatable and refreshments from Sunset Slush.