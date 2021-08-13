FirstTeeOpen.jpeg

Golf fans gather at the Golf Pride headquarters in 2019 for a broadcast of The Open Championship.

 Courtesy photo

I don’t know about you but I’m on a bit of an Olympics ‘hangover’ this week. While the TV times didn’t bode well for my sleep schedule, the excitement of watching Team USA athletes across so many sports facets was exhilarating and a joy to watch with my family.

But, lucky for us, Team USA pride continues this fall with the 43rd Ryder Cup. Like the Olympics, this installment has been delayed a year but continues on US soil at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.

And, thanks to wall to wall TV coverage, those of us not attending in person will be able to watch every swing, every day!

FirstTeeGolfPride.jpeg

Attendees at the 2019 Open Championship watch party take part in the putting course around the Golf Pride Global Innovation Center.

 

This September, there will be no better place in town to watch the drama, tension, camaraderie and sportsmanship unfold than on the big screen at Golf Pride’s Global Innovation Center.

Intrigued? Well, I’ve got a ticket to the best seat in the house for you!

Join me at 8:30am on Saturday, Sept. 25 for live coverage or the morning four ball action and you’ll be in for a treat.

While we’re there you’ll be treated to a Ryder Cup style brunch menu catered by Elliotts, a virtual closest to the pin competition on Whistling Straits’ famed par 3s from state of the art simulators and a friendly trip around the nine hole indoor putting course that loops through the Golf Pride headquarters.

Grab your ticket at firstteesandhills.org/rydercup to secure a spot as we watch history unfold at the 43rd Ryder Cup! And, don’t forget to come dressed to impress in your Team USA or Team Europe best!

I hope you’ll join me for this biennial experience, it’s sure to be a morning to remember!

Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days