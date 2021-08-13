I don’t know about you but I’m on a bit of an Olympics ‘hangover’ this week. While the TV times didn’t bode well for my sleep schedule, the excitement of watching Team USA athletes across so many sports facets was exhilarating and a joy to watch with my family.
But, lucky for us, Team USA pride continues this fall with the 43rd Ryder Cup. Like the Olympics, this installment has been delayed a year but continues on US soil at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin.
And, thanks to wall to wall TV coverage, those of us not attending in person will be able to watch every swing, every day!
This September, there will be no better place in town to watch the drama, tension, camaraderie and sportsmanship unfold than on the big screen at Golf Pride’s Global Innovation Center.
Intrigued? Well, I’ve got a ticket to the best seat in the house for you!
Join me at 8:30am on Saturday, Sept. 25 for live coverage or the morning four ball action and you’ll be in for a treat.
While we’re there you’ll be treated to a Ryder Cup style brunch menu catered by Elliotts, a virtual closest to the pin competition on Whistling Straits’ famed par 3s from state of the art simulators and a friendly trip around the nine hole indoor putting course that loops through the Golf Pride headquarters.
Grab your ticket at firstteesandhills.org/rydercup to secure a spot as we watch history unfold at the 43rd Ryder Cup! And, don’t forget to come dressed to impress in your Team USA or Team Europe best!
I hope you’ll join me for this biennial experience, it’s sure to be a morning to remember!
Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.