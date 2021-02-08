Kids become a better version of themselves when they are surrounded by passionate people who guide them to see what they are capable of. First Tee – Sandhills believes golf provides a powerful vehicle to help kids build inner strength and skills that they can take to everything else they do.
We’ve spent over 15 years building experiences to empower kids through a lifetime of new challenges and continuous personal growth. Our coaches and mentors bring out the best in our participants, and you can too.
Mentors have the opportunity to play a critical role in building confidence in kids and teens to challenge them to pursue their goals. Mentoring not only benefits the person you are teaching, but the experience will also have a positive impact on your life.
First Tee – Sandhills sees four benefits to being a mentor:
First, the enjoyment of spending time with someone you care about – even if you’ve just met them.
Second, a sense of accomplishment when your mentee feels empowered and reaches personal milestones both on and off the golf course.
Third, personal growth and the opportunity to learn more about yourself and how to be an effective leader while at First Tee programs or in your own endeavors.
Fourth, knowing you’re making an investment in your community and its future leaders.
Whether you prefer the title Coach, Volunteer, Mentor, Big Mike or Ms. Suzy – without you, positive youth development just doesn’t happen. A meaningful, quality relationship between you and a young person is vital to our programs at First Tee.
So, we ask you to consider taking the leap to make a difference and empower kids in the Sandhills to become the best version of themselves. If you’re as passionate as we are, we want to hear from you. Find out what it means to be a part of our family at First Tee – Sandhills on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 3:30pm when we host our Spring Kickoff and Volunteer Match Day at Pinehurst No. 6.
No strings attached. No future commitment required. No golf handicap needed.
We’ll share with you how we meet kids and teens at the golf course, engage in the game, and lead active learning opportunities. You’ll hear our story, learn how we can use your skills to grow the game, and participate in a true hands-on learning experience that we think will help you envision a place on our team.
In a year full of challenges, our mission has never been more relevant. We are thankful for everyone who is helping us build game changers. No matter the course, we all grow from the challenges we face on it.
Can we count on you for Feb. 25? Please let us know you would like to join us by calling our office at (910) 255-3035, or email jkrein@thefirstteesandhills.org.
Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.