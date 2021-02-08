Coach John at Stem Class.jpg

Coach John leads First Tee participants through a water displacement experiment at a fall Golf & STEM after school program.

 Contributed photo

Kids become a better version of themselves when they are surrounded by passionate people who guide them to see what they are capable of. First Tee – Sandhills believes golf provides a powerful vehicle to help kids build inner strength and skills that they can take to everything else they do.

We’ve spent over 15 years building experiences to empower kids through a lifetime of new challenges and continuous personal growth. Our coaches and mentors bring out the best in our participants, and you can too.

Mentors have the opportunity to play a critical role in building confidence in kids and teens to challenge them to pursue their goals. Mentoring not only benefits the person you are teaching, but the experience will also have a positive impact on your life.

First Tee – Sandhills sees four benefits to being a mentor:

First, the enjoyment of spending time with someone you care about – even if you’ve just met them.

Second, a sense of accomplishment when your mentee feels empowered and reaches personal milestones both on and off the golf course.

Third, personal growth and the opportunity to learn more about yourself and how to be an effective leader while at First Tee programs or in your own endeavors.

Fourth, knowing you’re making an investment in your community and its future leaders.

Whether you prefer the title Coach, Volunteer, Mentor, Big Mike or Ms. Suzy – without you, positive youth development just doesn’t happen. A meaningful, quality relationship between you and a young person is vital to our programs at First Tee.

So, we ask you to consider taking the leap to make a difference and empower kids in the Sandhills to become the best version of themselves. If you’re as passionate as we are, we want to hear from you. Find out what it means to be a part of our family at First Tee – Sandhills on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 3:30pm when we host our Spring Kickoff and Volunteer Match Day at Pinehurst No. 6.

No strings attached. No future commitment required. No golf handicap needed.

We’ll share with you how we meet kids and teens at the golf course, engage in the game, and lead active learning opportunities. You’ll hear our story, learn how we can use your skills to grow the game, and participate in a true hands-on learning experience that we think will help you envision a place on our team.

In a year full of challenges, our mission has never been more relevant. We are thankful for everyone who is helping us build game changers. No matter the course, we all grow from the challenges we face on it.

Can we count on you for Feb. 25? Please let us know you would like to join us by calling our office at (910) 255-3035, or email jkrein@thefirstteesandhills.org.

Courtney Stiles is the executive director of First Tee – Sandhills. Contact her at cstiles@thefirstteesandhills.org.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days