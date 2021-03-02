Life can be a lot like playing golf. There are challenges, obstacles, joys, sorrows, desires met and unmet, opponents and friends in both golf and life. Valentine’s Day weekend proved this reality to be true for me.
While I’m sure there were many hearts, chocolates, roses, cards exchanged and love connections made for many, my day included none of those things — at least not in the traditional sense. Hearts, for me, were exchanged while riding in a golf cart, thanks to applying a particular winning mindset.
As a champion mindset coach, I am always driving home to my students the need to remove all mental obstacles from their minds before they tee it up in competition, so they are completely cleared for take-off.
This may mean shifting how they see the course. Many see the course as an adversary, a rising monster ready to swallow them up at the threat of going into a hazard or hitting into a trap. Maybe it’s inclement weather."Let it rain,” I tell them.
Don’t create an inner resistance to hazards, obstacles, or weather. They are all part of the game. If you do, then you are creating mental obstacles for yourself, sabotaging your peak state before you even tee it up.
See the golf course, weather, and even obstacles as your friends. Things to relate to and overcome. Don’t resist them. Keep an open heart and mind so you can receive the day’s best.
I have to tell myself the same thing as one who struggles with navigating through the holidays as a single woman. I can become depressed or I can open my heart and mind to receive love from my environment. I have to see who and what I don’t have not as an obstacle, but as a hurdle to overcome.
I decided to pick up and head to Innisbrook Country Club and another course to meet a few of my junior golfers and their families.
While riding in the golf cart with the boys’ fathers, I discovered you can get to know people more intimately. Since intimacy means “into-me-see,” I came to know all about the players’ families and they came to know me much more personally.
The conversations included:
“See my son’s curvature in his spine? It’s been a concern since he was a little boy.”
“His brother is so different than him. He could care less when he shoots a high score.”
“We’re so glad you emphasize life skills and the spiritual side of performance. We value that.”
“Fathers today need to take full responsibility for parenting their sons. That’s what’s missing. You have to be 100 percent all in their development.”
The conversations were so stimulating and engaging.
One of my students was leading the tournament. I wanted him to win so badly that I told his Catholic father while riding in the cart, “I pray for him to make the putt.” And he did. His nearest opponent missed his putt.
Curious, the father turned to me and asked, “And did you pray for his opponent to miss his, too?”
I bowed my head in a confessional moment and replied, “Yes.” We cracked up laughing. It happened about four more times. Each time the father asked me when his son made the putt and his opponent didn’t, “Was that you, Veronica?”
“Umm…yes,” I replied. “I guess I’ll be headed to confession tomorrow, but at least my prayers are effective.”
His son, my student, ended up winning the tournament. His very first one, by five shots, in the pouring down rain.
I was able to memorialize many of his moments taking pictures and short videos of his historic win. For a moment in time, I felt a part of a family.
While chatting with another father, we walked by the give-away table. He stopped to tell the vendor, “Veronica needs a hat. Can she have a hat?”
A new golf hat. It was even better than a dozen roses, even though the hat was Carolina blue instead of Duke blue. It was the thoughtfulness that counted.
I’m sure that many of us would like our reality to be different. If you open your eyes and heart to see, and not resist life’s obstacles, life has a kind of romance to it that you can find even in a golf cart. I felt love and gave it over a holiday weekend in the intimacy of conversations on the course.
It doesn’t have to be a Valentines Day weekend to make heart-to-heart connections. It just takes a little more of a champion mindset to be open to give and receive love every day.
Now if you will excuse me, I am headed to the confessional to repent for my competitive prayer going a little over the edge. I don’t want God to create any inner resistance to me!
Veronica Karaman is a performance coach, speaker, author, and professional golfer. Contact her at truechampionacademy.com. The Champion’s Way: Core Foundations for Achieving Peak Performance in Sports and Life book is available on Amazon.com.