It didn’t take long, but I’m eating my words after one of my picks last week.
I wasn’t alone in picking Rolesville to beat Pinecrest, but the spread could’ve been taken as an insult by the Pinecrest football team. The message sent late Saturday night for everyone across the state that Pinecrest might have gone through changes, but they are going to fight each and every time they step on the field.
A welcome is in order for Union Pines this week as the Vikings come out COVID-19 quarantine to take on a team that has already stepped on the field three times against opposing teams either through scrimmages and one game.
Thankfully this week will bring football back to the area for the first time since early April, which is still a weird thing to say, after a pair of road contests in Week 1. Luckily, there will be at least one home football game every week except for two the rest of the regular season.
Here’s hoping my 1-1 record will look a little better come Saturday.
Anson at Pinecrest
The game before and the game after a major matchup is always a dangerous spot to be in for teams that aren’t mentally prepared. Pinecrest, however, is one of those teams that has already shown it has mental fortitude, after going down 9-0 early and battling back and forth against Rolesville.
Anson has a small roster with several Bearcats playing on both sides of the ball. The Bearcats are also a physical squad, according to Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin, so this game could start out close, but expect separation later in the game as the depth of the Patriots will be put on display in the home opener.
Pinecrest 45, Anson 12
Union Pines at Gray’s Creek
Three days of practice will require a lot of attention to detail for Union Pines to not only go through game prep, but also get back in rhythm as a team. Gray’s Creek seems like it too is looking to figure out some things early in this season with coach Jon Sherman in his first season with the program.
This game is essentially a toss up, and games like this come down to execution. With more than two weeks to prepare for Gray’s Creek on paper, Union Pines should have the knowledge to prepare for this matchup. Now the Vikings will need to execute the game plan with several returners looking to start the Jason Trousdale era off with a win, which I think should happen.
Union Pines 24, Gray’s Creek 21
North Stokes at North Moore
Record-setting performances have been a part of the last two North Moore regular season football contests. First it was Justis Dorsett this spring tying the state record with eight rushing touchdowns in the win over Chatham Central. The Mustangs were on the other end of history against Carver when they gave up a 99-yard rushing score, which tied the state record.
If another state record is produced Friday against North Stokes, either for or against North Moore, I’m sure the Mustangs will take the same end result. North Moore's ability to establish the run game early on should have the clock and the score in their favor in this one.
North Moore 28, North Stokes 12
