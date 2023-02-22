The World Golf Hall of Fame released the names of 12 finalists who will be considered for induction into the hall’s first induction ceremony after moving back to Pinehurst next year. Of the finalists, a major championship winner locally in the past is among those vying to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.
Final selections for the 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Class will be announced the week of March 6.
The 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 at Pinehurst Resort and Country Club coinciding with the 124th U.S. Open Championship and the Hall of Fame Museum’s opening on the United States Golf Association’s Golf House Pinehurst campus next year. In July 2022, the World Golf Hall of Fame and USGA announced plans to create a new visitor experience for the Hall of Fame in the historic golf community.
Before gaining consideration, each finalist met the necessary qualifications in his or her respective category by way of on-course accomplishments or significant contributions to the game of golf. The finalists include Padraig Harrington, Tom Weiskopf, Johnny Farrell, Jim Furyk, Dottie Pepper, Sandra Palmer, Beverly Hanson, Cristie Kerr, Peter Dawson, Butch Harmon, Jay Sigel and the seven remaining co-founders of the LPGA: Alice Bauer, Bettye Danoff, Helen Detweiler, Helen Hicks, Opal Hill, Shirley Spork and Sally Sessions.
Kerr won the 2007 U.S. Women’s Open at Pine Needles.
The finalists were selected by a Nominating Committee comprised of select Hall of Fame members, media, World Golf Foundation Board organizations, and at-large selections. Additionally, all living Hall of Fame members were sent ballots and had the opportunity to vote for nominees.
“The Nominating Committee has selected finalists who represent the highest caliber of competitors and contributors,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO of World Golf Hall of Fame. “Congratulations to all who have been nominated for this special recognition.”
These 12 finalists will be considered for admission into the World Golf Hall of Fame, Class of 2024 by a 20-member Selection Committee, comprised of Hall of Fame members, media representatives and leaders of the major golf organizations. They will be tasked with reviewing the merits and qualifications of each finalist and ultimately selecting the Class of 2024.