Mere mortals, or most casual golfers for that matter, who would stand over the same putt that Amanda Sambach had on the fifth green on Pinehurst No. 2 on Friday afternoon and be too timid to give the ball the right pace to the hole location on the left side of the green.
The hole was cut just a few feet from a slope that would put the ball in the one place you don’t want to be on the par 5 any day, much less in a pressure-packed match at the 120th Women’s North & South.
Nearly 40 feet of undulation and a green working toward that deathtrap of a bunker, the Pinehurst resident did have fear of losing her ball off the green, but that didn’t cloud her vision of the right line to take.
“My caddie pointed to a spot and I was like, how about 5 feet above that, and I tried to die it over there,” Sambach said. “It was pretty intimidating.”
The group following the group held their breath in anticipation as the ball started slow, sped up heading downhill, then slowed down enough for the ball to drop in on the cup. Some cheered, one person yelled “unbelievable,” and a couple mere mortals fanned their arms up and down in a gesture to bow down to Sambach. The putt was incredible to put it lightly, but the deed was far from down for the rising Virginia sophomore.
“I was trying to stay in the moment. It was an unbelievable putt, so it was kind of hard to keep calm after that, but I thought I did a good job,” Sambach said.
That initial push was more than enough momentum for Sambach to defeat Jennifer Cleary, her collegiate teammate, 2 and 1, to punch her ticket to the semifinals. Also advancing to the semifinals set for Saturday morning are 2021 runner-up Anna Morgan with a 1 up win over Xin Kou, Emilia Migliaccio, who won 1 up over Justice Bosio and Megam Schofill coming out on top, 2 and 1, over Melanie Green. Migliaccio and Morgan go off at 7 a.m., with Sambach and Schofill following at 7:10.
Through her putting wizardry, Sambach was 1 up through five holes, but the work she had put in from the third to the fifth holes would’ve been enough to build a comfortable lead over Cleary. The start to her round was a wakeup call.
Two approach shots into the first two greens took the right line, but were a touch too long and rolled off the turtleback greens. Cleary used a birdie and a par to win the first two holes.
“It kind of felt like deja vu out there today. It felt like I was sleepwalking those first two holes and was able to bring it back,” Sambach said, alluding to her round of 32 win.
Three putts later on the third, fourth and fifth holes switched the lead to Sambach going to the sixth hole. Being the first to putt on all three greens, she put the pressure on Cleary rolling in putts outside of 15 feet on Nos. 3 and 4, with a smile to follow. The putt on the 5th gave her a look of amazement.
The putts to top Sambach’s birdies rolled on the low side of the hole.
Paired with a club caddie this week, Greg Tew, Sambach said they have built a chemistry when lining up putts, and now it is leading to big results.
“I just hit my lines really well today,” Sambach said. “We kind of clicked right away. Our composers are pretty much the same, pretty chill and mellow.”
Another lengthy putt on No. 8 helped Sambach go up and down for birdie to protect her 2 up lead. The lead reached its peak at 3 up as Cleary struggled with shots from both sides of the 11th fairway.
Cleary didn’t go down quietly, using birdies on the 12th and 13th holes to cut the lead to 1 up for Samach as they stared down the 14th fairway. A prime chance to move the match tied was squandered by Cleary with a three-putt after Sambach bogeyed the par-3 15th when she found the bunker off the tee.
After a win on the 16th hole to go 2 up with two to play, Sambach found the right bunker on a par 3 again. On 17 she was short sided, but needed a par to end the match. Her sand shot wasn’t able to put the pressure on Cleary, but, fittingly, her putter rolled in a 15-footer to deal the final blow in the match.
“I think it’s all my putter. My bunker shots on both holes weren’t anything special really,” Sambach said.
The round of 16 had been the deepest Sambach had been prior to this year, and now finds herself well in the mix to keep the Putter Boy trophy local for the next year.
“Now this being my home, it’s a great opportunity and I’m hoping I can take it home,” Sambach said.
Her opponent is battle tested with this portion of the North & South. Last year, Schofill fought through three rounds of 19-hole victories before falling to Morgan in the semifinals. Her lesson from last year: limit the big numbers.
“Last year in the semifinals match, the greens were fast and the pins were tucked. I found myself going back and forth like ping pong and I had a few really big holes that killed me,” Schofill said. “In the semifinals, it’s just knowing that par, and maybe even bogey is OK out here.”
In early action on Friday in the round of 16, Migliaccio stormed off two late wins on hole Nos. 16 and 18 to defeat medalist Hannah Levi. Bosio won 3 and 1 with a pair of wins on 16 and 17 over Monet Chun.
Kou defeated Bailey Davis 6 and 5 to advance to the quarterfinals and Morgan won 2 up over Michaela Morard.
Green defeated Caroline Craig 1 up and Schofill won in 21 holes over Sadie Englemann.
Sambach won 3 and 2 over Zoe Campos, and Cleary won 1 up over Casey Wiedenfield.
