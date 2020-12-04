The final measures have been made for the match play event that will bring four of golf’s rising stars to Donald Ross’ masterpiece next Sunday.
The event tabbed as “The Royal Pine” brings four of the top junior golfers in the high school senior class of 2021 to Pinehurst No. 2 that will be streamed live.
The match is being organized by Junior Golf Live and will be streamed on its website, its other social media platforms and YouTube. It’s the first live match play event that Junior Golf Live has produced.
The Raleigh-based company has live streamed multiple junior golf tournaments in the area since its inception in 2019.
Twins David and Maxwell Ford will form one team that will compete against Deven Patel and junior No. 1 Kelly Chinn in a four-ball match that tees off at 10:10 a.m. on Dec. 13.
The match was originally going to include Pinehurst’s Jackson Van Paris, but a wrist injury forced him to withdraw and Patel was added.
Van Paris will caddy for the Chinn-Patel team, while Amanda Sambach will caddy for the Fords. Junior golfer Maria Atwood will be a commentator for the broadcast. Atwood is a high school junior from Holly Springs.
David Ford is ranked No. 2 in the Rolex American Junior Golf Association rankings and Maxwell Ford is No. 11 in the rankings, but seventh in the class of 2021. Patel ranks 65th in the AJGA rankings.
Chinn has signed a National Letter of Intent with Duke University, David Ford with UNC Chapel Hill, Maxwell Ford with the University of Georgia and Patel with the University of Virginia.
In the last calendar year, the four golfers have combined to win five AJGA events.