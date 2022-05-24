For many college summer wood bat players playing far away from home, host families provide them a comforting feel while honing their craft. The relationships forged between the players and the host families oftentimes last well beyond the summer spent together.
The relationship that Alec Allred, the president and CEO of the Old North State baseball league, formed with his host family helped to spark the formation of one of the league’s newest teams locally.
The Michigan family reached out to Allred after a summer golf trip to Pinehurst and said “the only thing missing was a baseball team.”
Through the efforts of Allred, his family and the Old North State League, that plea from the host family is now two and a half weeks out from being a reality.
“We’ve been trying to get down here for three years in this area. We thought this was the perfect place to have wood bat baseball,” Allred said. “For a college summer league team, this is the best spot you can be in.”
The stadium and home for the Sandhills Bogeys summer wood bat team “finally is starting to look like a field,” many representatives from the team and the league said Friday morning, referring to the sod that had been laid out around the piles of the clay dirt in the infield, where base runners will slide into the bases.
“Once the red clay goes down, that’s when it comes together that much more,” Bogeys General Manager Casey Harrell said. “It’s going to be exciting to see the dugouts get completed and really just pulling it together.”
After a few shifts in the field and changes from the initial conceptual design, the Allred family, who started the league more than three years ago, has footed most of the bill, with the help of Sandhills Community College, to make sure the stadium will be completed for the 4 p.m. first pitch of the home opener June 11 against the Fayetteville Chutes.
“It’s going to be a lot of work in the next few weeks,” Allred said with a laugh. “It’s cool to see it not on paper, but in person now and how it lays out.”
Stands are the next phase for the stadium, which will be a quick build, Allred said. Talks with the contractors and those in charge of the build have assured the representatives that everything will be completed. Allred said that Travis Greene and Tim Carpenter have been vital in the construction process.
Harrell said that the Bogeys have also benefited from support throughout the process from the college.
“We’re trying to set it up not only for us, but we’re trying to set it up so they have a baseball stadium so they can look out of that building and see the light and the field and be like, ‘Man, this is awesome,’” Harrell said. “They’ve been nothing but supportive and the staff in general has been outright asking, ‘What do you need from us? How can we help this transition?’”
Food trucks and in-game entertainment are being lined up for the games this season to allow a full experience for fans taking the short drive to see summer baseball, instead of taking the longer trips out of town to hear the sound of a bat hitting a ball.
“It’s going to be a good atmosphere for people to come and hear the sound of the wood bat,” Harrell said. “I keep coming back to that, but it’s a cool sound.”
Once finished, Allred hopes the team will be the mold that the other 12 teams in the league can emulate.
“It’s going to give us a blueprint to kind of bounce around our league in the different areas and see what we do here and how we can incorporate it in places like Lenoir, or in Hendersonville, or in Ocean Isle Beach,” Allred said. “We’ve got the players side of it down pat. Now we have the staff in place to be able to really hit it out of the park with the fans.”
Like the wood bat leagues that Allred played in during his playing days, the Bogeys also will have public support in the form of host families. These homes will be opened for the summer for players to have a place to call home while some might be all the way across the country from home.
“We’ve tackled the host family situation, but there’s going to be a couple more players that are going to come to our roster after the first couple weeks,” Harrell said. “Any help we can get from host families who would like to do that would be appreciated.”
The impact that many players have in the community can sometimes go further than the two months playing baseball.
“A lot of the guys when they come here for the summer and they play here, they will get their first taste of the area. There’s no telling how much money they spend in the area after they get done playing ball,” Allred said.
“I go back and see the team I played minor league ball for in Michigan every year, just because I loved the area and I loved my family up there.”
Allred has seen the creation of the league from the ground up and knows what to expect this coming season for the franchise. Given his thoughts of baseball in the local area and what the future holds, he expects a quick transition through the growing pains of the fledgling Bogeys.
“Year one is always the hardest year without question for any of our teams. You’re in a new area, and here we’re building a new stadium and hiring new staff trying to get everybody to work together,” Allred said. “I still believe that there’s going to be a lot of people here at these games. We might be looking at year two figuring out how we can get more people in here, especially if we get lights.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.