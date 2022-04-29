The O’Neal School is excited to announce Jill Faxon as the next varsity volleyball coach, beginning with the 2022season.
Faxon joined The O’Neal School this past school year as a member of the physical education department teaching Lower and Middle School PE. In addition to her teaching, Faxon was the head coach of the middle school volleyball team and an assistant coach with the varsity girls basketball team.
“I’m very honored and excited at the opportunity to lead the volleyball program,” Faxon said. “I look forward to building upon the strong culture of excellence within the O’Neal Athletic Department and providing our female volleyball student-athletes avenues to grow and develop as strong, resilient and confident young women on and off the court.”
Prior to arriving at the O’Neal School,Faxon began her coaching and teaching career in North Platte, Nebraska. While teaching Lower and Middle School PE, Coach Faxon also served as the head freshmen coach at North Platte High School for both volleyball and girls Basketball. During her undergraduate years, Faxon played collegiate basketball at Fort Hays State University where she earned the National Strength and Conditioning (NSCA) All-American Athlete Award, MIAA Academic Honor Roll, and MIAA Scholar Athlete Award. She earned her bachelor’s degree in Health and Human Performance from Fort Hays State University.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Coach Faxon as the Head Coach of our Varsity Volleyball team at O’Neal,” said athletic director James Franklin. “Jill transitioned smoothly into our Athletics program last year and was born to lead student-athletes. Coach Faxon’s passion and energy lift everyone in every setting she puts herself in. Furthermore, Coach Faxon’s experience as a collegiate student-athlete will bring added experience to our program and a new dimension to our volleyball program. We are excited for the future of our program under Coach Faxon’s leadership.”
Faxon will be assisted by Kelley Adams, director of Lower School, and the Falcons will look to benefit from a strong returning core of student-athletes. The Falcons will begin their summer workouts the week of June 6 and the fall season officially begins on Monday, Aug. 6.