IMG-1355.jpeg

The Father Vincent Capodanno football team takes the field Saturday at the National Athletic Village.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

The Father Vincent Capodanno High School varsity eight-man football team got to show its true colors to its home fans for the first time Saturday.

For the first time in the short two-year history of the program, it felt at home, even though the field put up on the sports field located on the National Athletic Village campus is 5 miles away from the school’s current campus.

IMG-1471.jpeg

A large home crowd came out to the National Athletic Village for the first home game for the Grunts this season.
IMG-1392.jpeg

Father Capodanno quarterback Sam Attar (15) runs around the edge against Community Christian Saturday.
IMG-1359.jpeg

Devon Capps, one of the board members at Father Vincent Capodanno High School, flips the coin ahead of the Grunts' contest against Community Christian.
IMG-1459.jpeg

Sam Attar and Braedan Hudson converge for a tackle Saturday against Community Christian.

