The Father Vincent Capodanno High School varsity eight-man football team got to show its true colors to its home fans for the first time Saturday.
For the first time in the short two-year history of the program, it felt at home, even though the field put up on the sports field located on the National Athletic Village campus is 5 miles away from the school’s current campus.
“This is where I learned to play football, so it’s my home field. It really got to me during the game. The emotions were pretty high and I was really jacked to play this game,” junior captain Richie Berry said. “I think we played hard on defense, and that’s our strong point.”
The school of less than 40 students located in a standalone building on U.S. 1 doesn’t have the space on its campus for a full-size football field, let alone the smaller 80-yard-long and 40-yard-wide field. Last year Elise Middle School afforded the program with a field to play a handful of home games last year, but a partnership with the National Athletic Village provided a necessity to the Grunts.
“In middle school, this was my home field for the team I was on. It was Saturday morning out here, every Saturday,” junior Sam Attar said.
A spoiled home opener for the Grunts by visiting Community Christian in a 32-21 loss provided fans the opportunity to see the true grit and determination that Father Capodanno’s team has shown already six times this season on the road.
“It’s a huge deal to show the hard work that our boys are putting in for our community. A lot goes into fielding a football program. There are these parents, teachers and administrators that support it but don’t have a chance to see it,” Grunts coach Aaron Hartley said. “This was our way of giving back and saying thank you.”
A touchdown from the visiting Cyclones in the third quarter made it a 26-7 deficit for the Grunts, but didn’t dash their resolve.
“One of team values is resiliency, and another one is grit,” Hartley said. “That’s stuff every day we’re coaching to the kids about having the resilience to overcome adversity. Football is a great game because you don’t have to manufacture adversity, the other team will give it to you.”
Father Capodanno scored on the next drive when junior running back Braedan Hudson scooped up a snap that went over Attar’s head and scored on a 50-yard rush.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Attar found himself in the right place at the right time to pick up a fumble. Two plays later, Attar came through on the offensive side of the ball, tossing a touchdown pass to a wide open junior Jack Brinkmeyer, cutting the lead to 26-21.
“There was no one in my view and I saw Sam lob it and I caught it. It made me feel like we were back in the game again,” Brinkmeyer said. “Our stamina is super well because in the fourth quarter we still feel like we did in the first quarter, and the other team is tired and that’s when we play our best.”
Despite getting a stop with three minutes to go in the game, a four-and-out from the offense led to a late score by Community Christian.
After the game, and also during halftime, Hartley and the coaching staff gathered around with the leadership of the team, and a moment of open dialogue between the coaches and players provided a chance for different perspectives on the game.
“It’s one of our five pillars of our program. Accountability for each other and yourself, more importantly, accountable for learning from your mistakes,” Berry said.
“We demand a lot from that in our school, day in and day out, and on the football field as well. We are looking for people to step up as leaders and to be able to motivate people when they’re down,” Hartley said. “The last half of our halftime huddle, I say, ‘Captains, they’re yours.” I expect my captains to get their guys up, coach up mistakes, let people know where they are failing and also let them know where they are succeeding.”
The Grunt defense was swarming right from the first play on defense against a host of larger players from Community Christian. The Cyclones’ primary back was 260-pounder Trace Davis, who dwarfed the entire Father Capodanno team.
“We had one of our smaller guys go right at (Davis),” Attar said, talking about freshman Ian Hicks. “I saw him on the first play, he didn’t even think twice. He went down by himself and took him down.”
Brinkmeyer dirtied his jersey in the contest with several stops against the Cyclones’ offense. No matter the size, he wanted to be in on the tackle.
“Everyone knows that no matter your size, that as long as you hit them low, they always go down,” Brinkmeyer said. “For me, I like taller people to tackle because it’s a perfect waist hit.”
Adding an extra element of a homely feel for the Grunts on the field they played on Saturday was the fact that a handful of players painted the lines on the field during the service portion of the curriculum at the school.
“We painted the lines during our service time,” Attar said. “It was with one of the older teachers, he’s a great role model and it was a good experience.”
The Grunts close out the second game of their homestand for their final home game of the season Saturday at 1 p.m. at the NAV.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.