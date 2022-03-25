Nearly most of the student-athletes from Father Vincent Capodanno High School in Vass are new to playing team sports as a whole. After the school started fielding sports like football, volleyball and basketball, the team aspect was starting to become familiar to many of the students, and then the spring season started with track and field.
The elements of track and field are slightly different than most team sport settings, but coach Michaela Loomis has seen her runners, throwers and jumpers adapt.
“The first meet we went to a few weeks ago, a lot of them were scared of competing. They had never been to a track meet before and didn’t know what was going on,” Loomis said of her team. “A lot of these kids have only really played team sports, so they don’t really know what it is like to step up and you are the one who has to put everything that you have out on the field or on the track. They’re starting to learn that it’s an individual sport, but they are performing well for their teams.”
Not only have the Grunts grown to learn in the sport, they have placed highly in several events through the three local track meets they have competed in.
Senior Andrew Marsh and sophomore Braedan Hudson placed in the top 10 of the boys 100 meters at the Moore County High School Invitational hosted at Union Pines earlier this month. Marsh also finished first in the 400 meters at meets hosted by North Moore and Jordan-Matthews, and has been a high finisher in the long and triple jumps he’s competed in.
Hudson and fellow sophomore Jack Brinkmeyer have recorded high finishes in the shot put as well.
At the North Moore meet, the girls 4X400 meter relay team, with runners Isabelle Klotz, Emma Klotz, Rachael Farrell andJuliana Attar, came in first by four seconds over O’Neal.
Isabelle claimed first-place finishes at the Jordan-Matthews in the girls 400 and 1,600 meters.
“I’m just incredibly impressed with their dedication, their willingness to try new things and they are really good. I have some kids who placed in the top five or top 2,” Loomis said. “We might have only 18 kids, but each kid is trying their very best and it shows in their results.”
Loomis said that the athletes have carried their enthusiasm from the meets into practice that has been held in an unconventional set up. Behind the school building on U.S. 1, Loomis paints a 200-meter track in the grass lot that has a hill in the middle of the loop. Jumpers practice their technique on a runway that is part asphalt and part grass into a sand landing area that is a beach volleyball court. Shot put throwers be wary as tosses of the shot that go too long can roll into the woods and a brier patch.
“Even with no facilities and five weeks of training, these athletes are still competing against schools that have tracks and facilities and more than 32 kids in the entire school,” Loomis said. “They are working harder in practice because they know that if they win, not only do they get to feel good about themselves, but they’re bringing us points for our team.”
Loomis is in her first year coaching track and field, on top of her duties as a science teacher at the school, but brings the experience of watching her mother coach the sport growing up.
“There’s just really something about coaching individual sports that appeals to me. I get to encourage kids to do their very best they can individually,” Loomis said. “It’s really incredible to see such improvement. That is something very validating,” she said. “Most of them had never even seen a track until our first meet. They have shown up and are doing their very best. They are performing and they’re winning.”
