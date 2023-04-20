The Atlantic Coast Conference’s top men’s golfer hit the fairways at the County Club of North Carolina’s Dogwood Course starting Friday morning to crown the individual and team champions in Pinehurst.
Before the play kicks off, here’s some things to know about attending the championship
Can fans attend?
Yes, spectators are welcome and encouraged to attend the ACC championship that starts Friday, and ends Monday. There is no charge for entry.
Parking and a shuttle access to the course is available. Spectators can go through the main gate at the club, and follow the signs to parking on-site.
Restrooms and concessions are available on-site as well.
When do the golfers play?
Individual stroke play begins Friday at 7:30 a.m. going off the first and 10th tees. Players will complete 36 holes Friday. Saturday will be 18 holes off split tees, and is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., weather permitting.
The top four teams in stroke play advance to Sunday’s match play semifinals, that tee off starting at 9 a.m. off the first tee. The championship pits the two semifinal winners against each other, starting at 9 a.m. Monday off the first tee.
Will the championship be televised?
The match play semifinals and finals will be streamed on the ACC Network Extra from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ryan Burr (play-by-play) and Steve Scott (analyst) will provide the call. A championship recap show will air May 1 at 9 p.m. on ACC Network.
How good is the field?
Six ACC teams are ranked among the top 25 in the current Golfweek rankings – No. 2 North Carolina, No. 5 Florida State, No. 6 Georgia Tech, No. 16 Virginia, No. 22 Wake Forest and No. 22 Duke.
Twenty ACC were listed in the latest GolfStat top 150 list — 4. David Ford, North Carolina; 9. Christo Lamprecht, Georgia Tech; 10. Ben James, Virginia; 11. Cole Anderson, Florida State; 13. Austin Greaser, North Carolina; 18. Ross Steelman, Georgia Tech; 21. Brett Roberts, Florida State; 23. Ryan Burnett, North Carolina; 34. Frederik Kjettrup, Florida State; 48. Max Kennedy, Louisville; 54. Dylan Menante, North Carolina; 57. Jack Bigham, Florida State; 60. Connor Howe, Georgia Tech; 93. Bartley Forrester, Georgia Tech; 99. Sebastian Moss, Louisville; 107. Pietro Bovari, Virginia; 110. Maximil Steinlechner, NC State; 139. Andrew Swanson, Clemson; 142. Mark Power, Wake Forest; 145. Palmer Jackson, Notre Dame.