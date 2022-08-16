61867b5013b6d.image.jpg

Pinecrest junior Nahjiir Seagraves (32) looks for the edge against Rolesville's defense at home in the first round of the 4A state playoffs last season. Pinecrest and Rolesville face off for the third time in a year on Friday night.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot file photo

Not many teams can say they started and finished the season playing the same team, but the fact that the last opponent the Pinecrest football team faced last year — Rolesville — ended their season in the first round of the 4A state playoffs last November soured a season that started with an eye-opening win over the Rams at home.

Rolesville, a 4A state semifinalist last year, comes to Pinecrest for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday as the teams will play for a third time in the span of 367 days. The Rolesville program has gone through a transition this past offseason, but first-year coach Nick Eddins still sees a lot of similarities based on the film of the Rams in scrimmages.

Union Pines defeats Graham, 55-18

Union Pines’ Oliver Cooper (88) celebrates his score off a pass deflection during a home game against Graham last year.
614b80506ad61.image.jpg

North Moore quarterback Carson Brady tosses the ball to a running back last season.

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days