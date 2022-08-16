Pinecrest junior Nahjiir Seagraves (32) looks for the edge against Rolesville's defense at home in the first round of the 4A state playoffs last season. Pinecrest and Rolesville face off for the third time in a year on Friday night.
Not many teams can say they started and finished the season playing the same team, but the fact that the last opponent the Pinecrest football team faced last year — Rolesville — ended their season in the first round of the 4A state playoffs last November soured a season that started with an eye-opening win over the Rams at home.
Rolesville, a 4A state semifinalist last year, comes to Pinecrest for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday as the teams will play for a third time in the span of 367 days. The Rolesville program has gone through a transition this past offseason, but first-year coach Nick Eddins still sees a lot of similarities based on the film of the Rams in scrimmages.
“I watched game one and the playoff game. Obviously they’ve had some transition with a brand new defensive coordinator, a brand new head coach who was their offensive coordinator last year. Some things are a little different, but some things are very similar,” Eddins said.
Through scrimmages against Weddington, Charlotte Catholic and West Brunswick last week, Eddins saw minor details for the team to iron out before their opening contest of the season. He also saw the team show toughness.
“We got off the bus (at West Brunswick) and got hit in the mouth a little bit, and what I like to see is that we responded and played a half of football, and didn’t play good in the first quarter, but in the second quarter we played really good,” Eddins said. “You want to see how they would respond when they do get hit in the mouth a little bit, and I liked what I saw.”
The Rams finished last season with a 9-6 overall record, but peaked at the right time after finishing fourth in their conference standings with a 2-3 record.
“They’re very athletic, and definitely one of the most athletic teams that we’re going to see and anyone’s going to see all season. The kids that they have at receiver and skill position and how they fly around on defense, they’re a very impressive team athletically and they just get after you,” Eddins said. “They try to get their playmakers the ball in space and they do a really good job of that. Obviously, they have a kid going to Ohio State and a defensive back going to N.C. State and he plays some receiver too.”
A handful of returners from last year’s squad have garnered a lot of attention. On the offensive side of the ball, the state’s top prospect, senior wide receiver Noah Rogers, returns after a 1,400-yard season a year ago. He committed to Ohio State earlier this year. The Rams have also had two transfers this season in senior receiver and defensive back Tamarcus Cooley and sophomore linebacker Jonathan Hinnant, who tallied 132 tackles as a freshman at Hunt last season. Cooley has committed to N.C. State.
Senior defensive lineman Carsten Casady is one of the top returning tacklers from last year, with 94 tackles and 23 tackles for loss. He returns and has committed to Connecticut this offseason.
The Rams also have a handful of shifty running backs and have found a replacement at quarterback that can pass the ball as effectively as outgoing senior Byrum Brown, Eddins said. In the playoff loss last year, Pinecrest was torched in the secondary by the Rams.
“At the end of the year they were a little bit beat up and had some injuries that really hurt them. You’ve just got to keep everything in front of you,” Eddins said. “That’s the hard part because they have such great deep threats. That’s the focus. We’ve got to get a little bit of pressure and tackle well.”
Union Pines at Montgomery Central
Hunger is an understatement for both Union Pines and Montgomery Central. For a whole offseason, a tough season playing in a new tough conference has festered both programs, and has led to the players to work that much harder. A win Friday in Troy for either program would be a step in the right direction for either side, after Union Pines collected two wins last year, and Montgomery Central had one.
This matchup was scrubbed from the schedule when Union Pines went into COVID-19 quarantine. Now the Vikings enter this week looking to take on longtime Pinecrest coach Chris Metzger’s squad.
The Timberwolves are seeing a complete overhaul on the offensive side of the ball this season from last year. With senior-heavy offensive production, Montgomery Central’s top returner to the offense is Caleb Lopez, who saw time at quarterback last season, but is listed as a receiver on this year’s MaxPreps roster, and joins fellow senior Trae Capel as part of the receiving corps. Aden Allsbrook, a rising sophomore, was one of the team’s top tacklers a season ago, and also totted the ball 13 times for the Timberwolves’ offense.
Along with Allsbrook returning on the defensive side of the ball, senior linebacker Luke Jackson returns. James Andrews is making the transition this season from linebacker to quarterback.
Union Pines comes into the game with one scrimmage against Seaforth under their belt. Scrimmages slated for this past Friday at Southern Lee were rained out.
Union Pines won the only prior meeting between the schools, a 24-19 win at home in 2019.
Carver at North Moore
The offseason for North Moore was shorter than most, but that was a positive as the Mustangs reached marks that the program hadn’t been in over a quarter century. Now is the time where North Moore goes out to carry on the success of last season. With a non-conference slate taking on teams from the foothills to the coastal plain, North Moore takes on an athletic Carver team to start the year.
North Moore defeated Carver 26-14 in Winston-Salem to start the season last year, falling behind early before ratcheting down on defense for the victory.
The Yellowjackets look to replace their one-man wrecking crew on offense, Jamaari Blackburn, who rushed for nearly 1,900 yards and scored 19 touchdowns. His first was a 99-yard run against the Mustangs.
The team’s second-leading scorer last year, Reginald DuBose, scored three touchdowns and is one of the top returners for Carver.
North Moore’s running back by committee will be put on display for the first time in an official game behind all five starters on the offensive line returning.