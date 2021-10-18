As teams wrap up their regular season, the Athletic Department took time to celebrate the successes and contributions of the Class of 2022 during the fall season. Thank you, Connor, Caelan, Morin, Nathan, Molly, Alexandra, Kristin, Alan, George, Josh, Garrett, and Logan for all you’ve done for your respective programs.
Middle School athletics has begun their SEMSAC playoffs, and both boys soccer and volleyball had strong semifinal showings at home. We wish both teams the best of luck as they compete for a SEMSAC Championship next week.
Middle School Boys Soccer
The Falcons kicked off the SEMSAC tournament hosting Village Christian on Wednesday afternoon. As the No. 1 overall seed, the Falcons will host throughout the playoffs. On Wednesday, the Falcons showed some nerves and jitters leading to a slow start and a 0-0 halftime scoreboard. The tide turned quick in the second half, as the Falcons utilized high pressure and a renewed energy to attack Village. The Falcons saw two goals from Jacob Slagle and another from Duncan Cheek to earn the 3-0 victory.
The Falcons have earned a berth in the SEMSAC Championship game which will be hosted at O’Neal on Monday. The matchup features a rematch of a defensive battle between the Falcons and Fayetteville Academy where the Falcons grabbed the close 1-0 victory.
Middle School Volleyball A Team
On Wednesday the girls played Saint John Paul II in the semifinals of the SEMSAC Middle School League. O'Neal was the No. 2 seed and able to have home-court advantage.
O'Neal pulled out the win in 2 sets. Both were very close games the whole way until the Falcons pulled away towards the end.
The Falcons are onto the SEMSAC finals Wednesday at Freedom Christian Academy at 4 p.m.
Varsity Girls Golf
The Falcons continue to play well heading into the NCISAA State Championship. The girls golf team took on Pinecrest in the last regular season match on Wednesday on Pinecrest Course No. 5. The Falcons came out on top again with a 111-118 match victory. Alex Lapple posted a 35 (-1), Maya Beasley fired a 37 (+1) and Lauren Kuhn rounded out the scoring with a 39 (+3). Also competing for the Falcons were Mary Earhart (44), Audrey Kim (44) and Molly Haarlow (46).
The Falcons will celebrate their seniors, Lily Barnwell, Molly Haarlow and Kristin Howell on Monday afternoon at Pinehurst CC's Cradle. The three seniors have done a great job representing O'Neal and our golf program.
The NCISAA State Championship will be hosted back at Bryan Park Golf Course and will be played on the Players Course on Oct. 25. The Falcons are currently ranked second behind defending state champions Wayne Country Day School.
Varsity Cross Country
Thursday, the Falcons hosted the Tri-TAC Conference Championship Meet at O’Neal. The boys cross country team finished second to BCA, the top-ranked team in the state for the 2A division. The girls team finished third, narrowly missing the runner-up spot by 1 point. Corbin Weeks and Grace Simpson earned individual podium finishes with their third and second place finishes, respectively. Ava Taylor Walker, Janna Caviness and Charlie Kuzma garnered All-Conference recognition as well. The teams are back in action October 29 at the State Championship in Wilmington.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
Scores:
O'Neal – 3 vs Carolina Friends - 1
O'Neal – 0 vs Trinity of Raleigh - 3
The Lady Falcons were geared up and strong to walk into Carolina Friends' gym to close out the week before fall break last week. With a lineup change necessary to gear up for a tough game the following week, O'Neal stepped onto the court slightly more apprehensive than usual. After a few points on both sides, the Falcons were pumped and ready to go and dominated three of the four total sets.
On Tuesday, the varsity volleyball program took a few minutes to honor lone senior, Caelan McHarney, prior to facing Trinity of Raleigh on the Hannah Center Court. The Lady Falcon's started their last regular season home match strong against the number one team in the conference, only dropping the first set 19-25. The next two sets were a bit tougher for our fighting Falcons in front of the home crowd, and never gave up.
O'Neal heads into postseason play this next week with the first round of playoffs.
Varsity Girls Tennis
The Falcons hosted Trinity Academy Tuesday, in their last regular season match. In doubles, each of the teams put up a strong fight. In singles, they played in a condensed-match format — playing an eight game pro-set instead of best two out of three — in order to ensure the match would be complete by the time it started to get dark. Senior Connor Smitherman played an incredible match against Trinity’s Abby Marshall. Smitherman won 8-4.
The Falcons will play again on Tuesday in the State Tournament.
Varsity Boys Soccer
The O'Neal boys varsity soccer team had two games last week bookending fall break.
The Falcons headed into the holiday weekend with an away trip to conference foes, the Quakers of Carolina Friends. The game was intense and physical with both teams giving away two penalty kicks. The Falcons won the contentious conference encounter 3-2.
The Falcons next hosted conference foes and No. 3 team in the state Trinity Academy of Raleigh coming out of fall break. The Falcons fought hard and were on the back foot most of the game. The Falcons were trailing 1-0 most of the second half but succumbed to the sustained pressure of the more experienced team giving up three goals in the final 10 minutes of the game. The final being 4-0.