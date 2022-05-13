Friday night might have had its share of excitement courtesy of afternoon showers pregame, yet the Falcons stole the show to end the night.
In an offensive explosion, the Falcons mercy-ruled conference foe Burlington Christian, grabbing the 13-3 win in five innings to secure their place as the 2022 Tri-TAC Conference champions.
“To be honest, our goal was never to win the conference,” said coach Matt Peal. “At the beginning of the year we committed ourselves to giving a full effort, holding each other accountable, and treating our team as a family. Because we were able to do those things, success in the win column followed.”
Success it was – the Falcons came out hot on Friday afternoon putting up a big first inning. Behind a strong hit to open the inning, the Falcons loaded the bases allowing the first run to score with a walk to T.J. McGraw. A single by Trey Black scored two more runs and then a sacrifice fly from Jacob Shepherd allowed McGraw to tag up for a run.
The second inning saw a single by June Thomas for an RBI, a three-run homer by Jacob Bates and Aaron Pavlovich scoring on a passed ball. Some strong hits and a few errors allowed three runs for Burlington Christian in the top of the third inning. The Falcons answered with a second home run by Bates scoring two and McGraw scoring on an error.
In the fourth inning, the Royals presented Bates with an intentional walk; however, Pavlovich followed with a double allowing Max Pashley to score. Bates pitched the entire game, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out six.
The Falcons victory gave them sole ownership of the Tri-TAC Conference Championship with a conference record of 6-2. This marks the first time in school history that a Falcon varsity baseball team has finished as conference champions – an exciting feat in the school’s 50th year anniversary.
Looking back, the season has seen many strong statistical feats including totaling an even 100 hits for the season. Home runs were seen from Bates, McGraw and Black. Thomas, Bates, McGraw and Black all saw double digit RBIs during the regular season. Pitchers Bates and Thomas saw the most batters in the season, with Bates tallying 49 strikeouts and Thomas following with 30.
Team success also saw four Falcons earn a place on the all-conference team: Bates, McGraw, Will Slagle and Thomas. Coach Matt Peal was named Tri-TAC Coach of the Year.
Although the afternoon was filled with well-deserved celebration, and even a water cooler dump on Peal, the Falcons now set their sights on next week’s NCISAA State Tournament. The Falcons earned a bye for the first round of NCISAA Division 2A play and opened the playoffs Thursday at home.