Jenkins.jpeg

O'Neal Senior Kayla Jenkins (14) lines up a pull-up jumper in a game earlier this season. Jenkins led a fourth-quarter flurry of scoring on the road at Rocky Mount Academy on Friday.

 The O'Neal School photo

The O'Neal Falcons hit the road Friday night for a non-conference NCISAA 2A matchup with Rocky Mount Academy with both the boys and girls varsity basketball teams claiming wins.

The girls won 51-34 to stay perfect on the season and the boys claimed its second win in a row by a 55-39 score.

In a game of runs during the girls game, the Falcons showed their toughness down the stretch. In a slow shooting night, the Falcons used fullcourt man pressure to turn over the Eagles taking the 25-17 lead into the locker room at halftime. The Falcons kept scrapping throughout the third quarter but saw their lead close to three points heading into the fourth. The lid came off the basket for the Falcons in the fourth quarter, who saw senior Kayla Jenkins score 15 of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter. Joining Jenkins in scoring was Ashanti Fox, who despite being double teamed, added 14 points on the evening.

“We battled all night long,” shared Coach Lulu Brase. “For a young team to come on the road and continue to battle on the boards and play hard nose defense, even when their shots aren’t falling says a lot about their grit and determination. I’m very proud of our team tonight.” Anchoring the defensive effort tonight was junior Caelan McHarney, whose poise down the stretch allowed the Falcons to use both her and Fox as point guards dictating the offense. The double-headed guard attack created gaps across the court, and created opportunities for their teammates.

In the end, the Falcons closed the game out winning 51-34 to move to 3-0 on the season.

In the boys game, O’Neal used its defense to create offense in the second half to stretch a six-point advantage at halftime out to a comfortable margin in the third and fourth quarters.

Lindsey.jpeg

O'Neal's Jalen Lindsey scored a team-high 23 points in the road win at Rocky Mount Academy on Friday.

Jalen Lindsey led the Falcons with 23 points in the win. He scored nine of his 13 second-half points in the third period. Josh Manning had nine points.

The Falcons will return to the court after Thanksgiving Break when they host Westchester Country Day on Dec. 1.

