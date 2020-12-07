The O’Neal School’s varsity girls basketball team stayed undefeated on the year with a 46-13 win on the road at Salem Baptist on Friday, while the boys varsity team lost 84-47.
In the girls game, stifling defense set the tone early for the Falcons who tallied six of their team's total twelve steals in the first quarter. The Falcons turned Salem turnovers into easy buckets and cruised into halftime with a 26-3 lead. The second half saw all Falcons in uniform log meaningful minutes and contribute to the victory.
The Falcons were led in scoring behind the guard duo of Caelan McHarney (12 points, five rebounds and five steals) and Ashanti Fox (20 points and four steals). Complementing the scoring attack, Talayah Baldwin (two points) and Kayla Jenkins (six points) anchored the defensive end of the court and owned the boards collecting 10 rebounds each to limit Salem’s offensive possessions.
“We continue to be proud of our girls for how they are buying into the process and dedicating themselves to get better daily. More importantly, today showed what wonderful teammates they are, as with each subsequent sub into the game, the girls cheered and supported each other. This process-oriented and team-first mindset are what makes this group special,” said coach Lulu Brase.
The Falcon victory moves them to 5-0 overall and 1-0 in Tri-TAC conference play. The Falcons will travel to Village Christian on Monday for a 5 pm tip-off.
In other action last week at The O’Neal School, the varsity basketball teams hosted Westchester Country Day on Tuesday.
The girls team rebounded from a slow start to claim a 56-34 win, and the boys team dropped a close 54-51 contest.
The Falcons returned to the court after a week off from games for Thanksgiving Break. The holiday rust showed early for the Falcons who saw a small 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter over Westchester Country Day. A renewed dedication to high-pressure defense re-energized the Falcons who scored 18 points in the second quarter to move to a nine-point lead at the half.
The Falcons rotated many subs throughout the game, as they adjusted to the new in-game mask guidelines. All Falcons in uniform saw playing time and added tremendous energy and defensive effort to the victory. The Falcons were led in scoring by Fox (18 points, three assists and 3 steals), McHarney (15 points and five steals) and Jenkins (11 points and seven rebounds). Coming off the bench, Hannah Saye provided a defensive spark while also adding eight points for the Falcons.
In the end, the Falcons grabbed the victory to move to 4-0 this season.
The varsity boys Falcons had more than a week off from games with the Thanksgiving Break. O'Neal hosted Westchester Academy and showed what their potential could be in a tremendous first quarter jumping out to a 25-8 lead. O'Neal struggled to get shots to go in in the second and third quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter the Falcons held a one-point lead. Westchester ended up taking a nine-point lead with just under two minutes to go. O'Neal came back and had a good shot in the air, but it just didn't go down to send the game to overtime.