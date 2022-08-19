O’Neal athletics is in full swing as varsity and JV teams begin their non-conference contests and middle school teams wrap up team tryouts.
Varsity Girls Golf
The the team's opening match versus Cape Fear Academy, O'Neal claimed a 39-stroke victory.
O’Neal posted a team score of 107 to Cape Fear Academy's 146
After a competitive practice week. The Falcons hosted the team’s opening match at the challenging course at Talamore Country Club. All eight girls were able to play, five played under team scoring format and three scored as individuals. With weather coming into the area the event was shortened to a nine-hole match. Senior captain Maya Beasley was the medalist with a stellar score of 32 and Freshman Rachel Joyce began her career with an even-par 36. This was a strong performance and win by the entire team.
On Thursday at the Blue Comet Invitational hosted at Pinewood Country Club, the Falcons and Pinecrest tied for the top team finish.
Seniors Alex Lapple and Beasley led the team to a tied for first place finish for 18 holes. Lapple was the medalist with a first-place score of 71. Additionally, Beasley had a strong 74 and juniors Audrey Kim, Mary Earhart, and Lauren Kuhn shot 84, 85 and 85 respectively.
Varsity Boys Soccer
The O’Neal boys varsity soccer team kicked-off the 2022 season last Friday away against Northwood Temple Academy. The Falcons started the game strong with high pressure and were on the scoreboard within two minutes from a strike from Boyd Kenny.
Kenny scored his second goal minutes later from a precise through ball from Max Pashley. The Falcons maintained their dominance throughout the first half and scored two more goals from freshmen Jack Habets and Courage Hicks, both goals were bangers. The Falcons had outstanding play in midfield from captains Phillip Hancock and Aaron Pavlovich and continued to dominate until halftime. The second half was much like the first with the Falcon’s controlling possession and creating multiple chances. With a dominate defensive performance from Brennan Hodges, Alex Martin, Louis Klingebiel, Pashley and Trey Black the game ended in a 4-0 win.
O’Neal put on a complete performance for the home fans. Starting the game with high pressure and attacking intent the Falcons easily brushed aside the Berean Baptist with an 8-0 victory. Outstanding performances from upperclassmen Kenny, Pavlovich and Hancock inspired the underclassmen to step up their game. Sophomore Gavin Natt scored four goals on the afternoon and Oliver Oldroyd, Andrew Davis, Jacob Graham stepped up to give solid performances. Black and Pavlovich shared the clean sheet.
Thursday, the Falcons traveled to Raleigh to face their toughest opponent to date, state runners-up last season Trinity Academy of Raleigh. The Falcons were on a mission from the opening kickoff. Kenny intercepted the ball off of Trinity’s third pass and beat the Trinity defense and goalkeeper to put the Falcons up 1-0 in the first 30 seconds of the game. Putting Trinity on their heels the Falcons kept up the relentless pressure shocking the Tigers. 20 minutes later Kenny was at it again running on to a beautiful ball from Yonkovich to put the Falcons up 2-0. The Trinity was in disarray but regrouped and started to assert themselves on the match. After a defensive breakdown Trinity was through on goal and would have been 1-0 up if not for a world class save from Trey Black. At half it was 2-0 and Trinity had some momentum going into half time. After halftime, the Falcons were under pressure from the kick off however everything the Tigers threw at the Falcons, the Falcons repelled. The outstanding defensive effort and leadership from Hancock, Pavlovich and Black stifled the home team and rallied the Falcons team. This was a big win for the Falcons.
The Falcons’ next game is Tuesday away at Friendship Christian in Raleigh at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Girls Volleyball
The Falcon Volleyball team has had a fast and furious start to their season starting 1-2 in a strong non-conference schedule.
In the opening scrimmage, the Falcons had a strong come back winning 3-2 over North Moore and showing off their grit and resilience as a team.
This week, the Falcons opened with a win in three straight sets over Berean Baptist Tuesday night, and closed the week with a tough loss at a talented Trinity Academy. “The girls are learning that from loss comes wisdom,” shared coach Faxon. “They want to play tough competition because that is how they get better. I am excited to keep watching this team grow and come together as one.”
Next week, the Falcons head to Friendship Christian on Tuesday for a non-conference matchup.
JV Girls Volleyball
As a young squad, the JV girls volleyball team has worked hard during the opening weeks of the season.
“They have put a lot of time in during practice to learn the rotation of a 5-1, and as coaches we are very proud of how they come together to help each other,” shared coach Faxon.
The JV team started out the season with a strong battle against North Moore in its opening scrimmage losing in two tight set. This week, the Falcons opened the regular season with a hard fought win over Berean Baptist. The Falcons leaned on the strong showcase of serving from both Lily Stanley (going on a 7 serve run) and Kennedi Hamner (going on a 4 serve run). The Falcons look forward to finishing the week with strong practices as they look ahead to their next game at Friendship Christian this coming Tuesday.
Varsity Boys and Girls Cross Country
The Falcons have begun their season and are ready to race. Cross country ended their preseason with a Falcon 3.2K Fun Run. Cross country families were invited to run and participate in a team breakfast following the race. All runners had a season best time. The Falcons have spent this week preparing for their first 5K that will be Tuesday at Brumley Trail in Durham.
Varsity and Middle School Girls Tennis
The middle school tennis team continued to grow this week as we practiced consistency and participated in match play. Additionally, they took their team pictures on Friday.
The varsity tennis team competed against an impressive Trinity Academy team in Raleigh. Seven girls traveled and played competitively and worked on team building in Trinity’s new facility. Additionally, the girls competed with volleys and charged the net in fast-paced doubles matches. The team is excited to continue with a very competitive schedule this season.
Next week, the Falcons travel to the Triangle for a non-conference match up with Wake Christian on Tuesday at 4 p.m.