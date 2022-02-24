Hardware will fade, but memories last forever.
The O'Neal School middle school girls basketball team capped off their season with a SEMSAC tournament title last week.
Talking with head coach Charlie McHarney, this group was not short of memories this season. “It is nearly impossible for me to put into words the immense amount of pride and admiration I have for these special ladies. They capped a 20 win season with the cherry on top as they repeated this season as SEMSAC Middle School Girls Conference Tournament Champions.”
The Falcons headed into the SEMSAC Tournament 18-1 having completed an undefeated streak in conference play throughout the regular season. As the regular season champions, the Falcons were the SEMSAC tournament No. 1 overall seed.
In the opening game of the tournament, the Falcons hosted the No. 4-seeded Northwood Temple. High energy defensive pressure rattled NTA quickly seeing the Falcons jump out to a 11-9 first quarter lead. The tenacious defense continued into the second quarter, where seventh-grader Kennedy Moore forced five of her game-high 11 steals allowing the Falcons to capitalize on quick transition baskets and build a 24-13 lead at the half.
The Falcons kept their groove into the third quarter behind strong rebounding and relentless perimeter defense. The highlights of the game came as all Falcons in uniform saw meaningful minutes truly highlighting the collective strength of this talented group. The Falcons clinched their spot in the championship game with the 50–27 victory over Northwood Temple.
Kennedy Moore led all scorers with a game high 22 points along with 11 steals. Joining Moore in double digits were Kennedi Hamner (10 points and 13 rebounds) and Ava Vonderkall (10 points, eight rebound and eight steals). Gianna Maheu added three points along with her five rebounds and four steals and rounding out the scoring were Emeli Michael (three points) and Justice McNeil (two points).
Thursday night, the SEMSAC Championship saw a rematch of a closely contested regular season matchup between O’Neal and Freedom Christian. This match up did not disappoint, as both teams left all they had on the court.
“In a game that truly could have gone either way, one of the keys to our success was the electricity in the gym,” McHarney said. “It was an incredible atmosphere, as we drew our energy from the crowd, especially from the Varsity Girls team. What a tremendous night for our program pulling together to support each other on the way to a conference championship.”
After the initial nerves settled, the Falcons found their game rhythm. Early second quarter baskets settled the Falcons as they began to grow a 18-13 lead midway through the second quarter. Yet, Freedom did not back down closing the game to a 20-18 deficit, as the Falcons began to mount foul trouble with their starting guards Kennedy Moore and Ava Vonderkall.
Leaning on their leadership, the trio of Kennedi Hamner, Gianna Maheu and Justice McNeil began to take ownership of the game, dominating the board and making their defensive presence known as the Falcons continue to hold on to their lead in the third quarter.
“The foul trouble definitely challenged our team and the rhythm of the game,” McHarney said, “without these three (Kennedi Hamner, Gianna Maheu and Justice McNeil) this game would have likely gotten away from us down the stretch.”
The Falcons, known for their resiliency and togetherness never relented. Despite seeing key players still saddled with foul trouble in the fourth quarter, the Falcons built an 8-point lead within the first two minutes of the quarter.
Then with 3:30 remaining in the game, Kennedy Moore and Ava Vonderkall returned to the lineup, and slammed the door shut on FCA. Kennedy Moore exploded for seven points in 90 seconds, Ava Vonderkall shut down the FCA guards on the defensive end as the two starting guard's return to the floor would fuel the Falcons down the home stretch.
In front of a packed crowd in the Hannah Center Gym, the buzzer rang, and the Falcons celebrated as they closed the 54-44 victory over Freedom Christian to win their second straight SEMSAC Conference Championship.
Kennedi Hamner led all scores with 20 points and 14 rebounds in the championship victory. Rounding out the Falcon scoring were Gianna Maheu (11 points, eight rebounds and five steals), Kennedy Moore (nine points and four steals), Emeli Michael (eight points) and Ava Vonderkall (six points).
“This team’s culture epitomizes the strengths of our sports programs at The O’Neal School,” said Athletic Director James Franklin. “We are very proud of the student-athletes, the coaches for the season they have had.”