After a few days off from games due to exams, the Falcons hosted Tri-TAC conference opponent Burlington Christian on Friday in hopes of staying undefeated on the season.
Team play was on display on both ends, as the Falcons totaled 14 assists on the evening to claim the 68-34 victory over Burlington Christian Academy and improve to 7-0 overall and 2-0 in Tri-TAC conference play.
Offensive ball movement was coupled with high-pressure defense leading to 17 steals that translated into 31 points scored off BCA turnovers. This defensive pressure saw the Falcons go into the half with a 31-18 lead.
The second half was all about ball movement and energy. The Falcon bench was a tremendous spark, and each sub added to the overall defensive pressure and high tempo offense in the second half. The Falcon offense ran with precision throughout the second half and was led behind Ashanti Fox’s 27 points, five steals and five assists, along with Caelan McHarney’s 19 points, six rebounds and four steals. All Falcons in uniform saw court time and everyone joined in on the scoring on the evening.
"Friday night was not only a great team win on the court but seeing each young lady get significant minutes and score was wonderful, as teammates cheered and enjoyed watching each other succeed. It was a great team win beginning to end,” said O'Neal girls coach Lulu Brase.
The O'Neal varsity boys team lost 63-47.
The Falcons will return to the court on Thursday as they host Caldwell Academy for their final game until the new year.
Earlier last week, the Falcons hit the road on Monday evening traveling to Village Christian for an NCISAA 2A nonconference match-up. The game featured two contrasting styles of play as VCA brings sizes in the backcourt with a duo of 6 footers, whereas, the Falcons are led behind the speed and athleticism of their dynamic guard trio of McHarney, Fox and Kayla Jenkins in the backcourt.
The first quarter saw a back-and-forth affair as VCA used their height inside to take the 14-10 lead at the end of the quarter. This didn’t last long, as the Falcons exploded out of the second quarter for 20 points behind their high-pressure defense to cause turnovers and turn them into quick transition points. The stifling defense, anchored by the rotating post presences of Brooklyn Adams, Talayah Baldwin and Kayla Brown took the Village frontcourt out of their offense. The Falcons limited VCA to just nine points throughout the second and third quarter moving their lead to 40-23 heading into the fourth. The Falcons finished out the game and used their 16 points off turnovers and 10 second chance points on the night to seal the victory.
Fox led the Falcons with 20 points, four steals and four assists, while front court teammate Jenkins added 13 points to go with her six rebounds. Brooklyn Adams added a season high 10 rebounds and three points in a tremendous defensive effort against the VCA post players.
In the boys game, the Falcons went back on the road to Fayetteville to take on Village Christian Academy and took out some frustrations on the home team. After trailing by one at the end of the first quarter, the Falcons went on quite a tear to finish the half and the rest of the game. The Falcons ended up winning with a score of 75-38. The Falcons were led by Jalen Lindsey's 31 points.