As the winter winds down, the Falcons prepare for postseason play. The middle school teams wrapped up their conference regular season this week, as the varsity basketball teams began Tri-TAC Conference tournaments. Meanwhile, varsity swimming is busy preparing for the NCISAA State Meet Tuesday.
Congratulations to the following teams on winning conference championships this winter: varsity boys and girls swimming Tri-TAC Conference titles, varsity girls basketball for the Tri-TAC Regular Season Conference Champions and middle school girls basketball for the SEMSAC Regular Season Conference Championship.
Varsity Boys Basketball
O’Neal vs Carolina Friends 62-51 (W)
O’Neal vs Trinity School 66-45 (W) – Tri-TAC 1st Round
O’Neal vs Salem Baptist 60-43 (L) – Tri-TAC Semifinals
The Falcons hit the road Friday night taking on Carolina Friends School. The Falcons jumped out to a quick lead behind aggressive defense and ball movement on the offensive end leading to an 18-7 lead at the end of the quarter. Carolina Friends closed the gap going into the half seeing the Falcons up 28-26. The Falcons opened the game up in the second half behind their defensive intensity and turned over CFS 21 total times on the way to a 62-51 victory to close out the regular season. The Falcons were led in scoring by Jalen Lindsey (14 points and six steals), TJ McGraw (11 points and nine rebounds), and Malachy White (10 points).
The Falcons earned the No. 3 seed in the Tri-TAC Conference tournament and hosted the No. 6 Trinity School on Monday evening. A back-and-forth game saw the Falcons open the door in the third quarter behind the dynamic duo of Jalen Lindsey and Latrell Allmond. Jalen hit three 3s in the third, while Latrell dominated the paint with 12 of his game high 21 in the third quarter. In the end the Falcons grabbed the 66-45 victory moving on to the semifinals of the Tri-TAC conference tournament. The Falcons were led by Latrell Allmond (21 points), Jalen Linsey (15 points) and D’Marion Tomlinson (13 points).
A quick turnaround saw the Falcons hit the road Tuesday evening for the Tri-TAC semifinals at Salem Baptist. The game saw a competitive back and forth during the first half with both teams hitting timely shots. The third quarter saw the Falcons close within five points as Malachy White scored six of his eight points in the third quarter. In the end, the Falcons couldn’t close the gap and dropped a 43-60 contest to Salem Baptist. The Falcons were led by Latrell Allmond’s 13 points on the evening.
The Falcons will head into next week’s NCISAA State Tournament with an overall record of 13-7.
Varsity Girls Basketball
O’Neal vs Carolina Friends 69-16 (W)
O’Neal vs Trinity School 58-6 (W) – Tri-TAC Semifinals
The Falcons closed out the regular season on the road Friday night at Carolina Friends. A quick start on both ends saw the Falcons jump out to a 24-6 first quarter lead and never look back. Capitalizing on their size in the post and quickness of their guards, the Falcons total 54 of their 69 points in the paint on the evening. The Falcons were led in scoring by Reily Johnson (16 points and four steals), and Kelyce McSwain (15 points and 12 rebounds). Rounding out the scoring were Caelan McHarney (13 points), Taylor Woods (11 points), Ashanti Fox (10 points), and Tamiya Judd (four points). The victory moves the Falcons to 8-0 in Tri-TAC conference play winning the Tri-TAC Regular Season Championship and remain undefeated in conference play for the fifth straight season.
After earning a bye in the first round of the tournament, the Falcons hosted Trinity School on Wednesday night in the Tri-TAC Conference Semifinals. High pressure half court defense allowed the Falcons to get off to a quick start converting steals into quick transition points. On the evening, the Falcons compiled 23 total steals leading to 37 points off turnovers. The guard duo of Caelan McHarney (16 points, nine steals and eight rebounds) and Ashanti Fox (15 points and six steals) led the way in scoring for the Falcons. Joining them were Tamiya Judd (eight points), Kelyce McSwain (eight points), Taylor Woods (six points), Reily Johnson (three points), and Brooklyn Adams (two points).
The Falcons will host Trinity Academy this evening for the Tri-TAC Conference Tournament Championship game. Tip off is set for 5:30pm.
JV Basketball
The Falcons finished out their 2021-22 season on the road last Friday night traveling to conference opponent Carolina Friends. From the tip, the Falcons left no doubt who the dominant team was on the evening. A balanced scoring attack saw multiple Falcons in scoring, as the Falcons went on to win 76-7 over CFS.
The Falcons finish their season 10-5 overall and 6-2 in Tri-TAC Conference play.
Varsity Swim
The Men's and Women's swim team will compete at the NCISAA Division 3 State Championships on Tuesday at 2 p.m. The teams are rested and ready to swim fast on Tuesday.
The following swimmers will compete at the state meet: Victoria York, Lauren Hobbs, Chloe Abner, Michaela Stone, Morgan Lewis, Jordan Reed, Grace Simpson, Mo Samples, Ava Taylor Walker, Nathan Brianas, John Shepherd, Alex Grimshaw, Radford Walker, Jace Brown, Sam Schmitz, Charlie Kuzma, Henry Riebe, Andrew Davis, Carson Pusser, Mathew Fisher, Evan Williams, and Aiden Blackwell.
Middle School Boys A Team
O‘Neal vs Cape Fear Christian School 40-32 (W)
O‘Neal vs Sandhills Classical School 45-8 (W)
Falcons started the week at home versus Cape Fear Christian School on Monday. The first quarter was a slow start for both teams as both struggled to find a rhythm with O’Neal leading 4-1. The Falcons offense took off in the second and third quarter, seeing the Falcons head into the fourth with a 33-18 lead. The Falcons remained calm and closed out the game with all Falcons players seeing action with a 40-32 victory. Will Huntley and Peter Meyers led all scorers with eight points each followed by Teddy Fischer with seven points, Jacob Slagle with six, Jack Halloran with five, Will Haarlow with three, Harrison Buchman with two, and Wells Kuester with one.
On Wednesday the Falcons hosted their second home game of the week taking on conference opponent Sandhills Classical. The Falcons executed well throughout the contest seeing ten different Falcon’s score in the game. In the end, the Falcons left no doubt, closing out the victory 45-8. Jacob Lindsey the lead all scorers with 10, followed by Will Haarlow eith six points, Harrison Buchman with five, Jacob Slagle with four, Teddy Fischer with four, Corbin Weeks with four, Will Huntley with three, Jack Halloran with three, Wells Kuester with three, and Trevor Franklin with three.
The Falcons finished in fourth place with a conference record of 7-4. The Falcons will open next week on the road playing in the conference playoffs semi-finals against Village Christian at 4 p.m.
Middle School Girls A Team
O’Neal School vs CFCA 45-6 (W)
In their only game of the week, the Falcons took on Cape Fear Christian in their final conference game of the season. The Falcons took command of this one early behind incredible efficiency and flow on the offensive end. Smooth operators Gianna Maheu and Ava Vonderkall spearheaded the Falcons attack on both the offensive and defensive end. Also key to the Falcons momentum was the relentless rebounding and inside play of Kennedi Hamner, Justice McNeil and Chesley Lucas as they limited Cape Christian on the defensive end as well as providing multiple second and third chance shots on the offensive end. On the perimeter, Lindsey Havenstein, Emeli Michael and Livi Afable harassed the Cape Fear Christian guards, forcing turnovers and creating additional opportunities for the Falcons as they went into halftime with a 26-3 lead. The second half would look a lot like the first as Charlie McGill, Callie McHarney and Cecily Perrotta provided a spark off the bench on both the offensive and defensive ends as the Falcons cruised to a 45-6 victory. Ava Vonderkall and Gianna Maheu led the way for the Falcons, each scoring a game high 16 points, while Kennedi Hamner (five points), Emeli Michael (four points), Justice McNeil (two points), and Callie McHarney (two points) also scored. The Falcons concluded the regular season with an 18-1 overall record and finished the conference season at a perfect 9-0. They will carry this momentum into next week as they seek to repeat as conference tournament champions.
Middle School Boys B Team
O’Neal vs Cape Fear 49 – 22 (W)
What a fun group of student-athletes that represented the O'Neal School! They competed all year and learned a lot! The Middle School B basketball team won their final game Monday afternoon with a convincing 49-22 win vs. Cape Fear Christian Academy. The game was 15-10 at half with the Falcons holding the lead, and the second half the ball went in the hoop and the defensive effort stayed consistent. The Falcons were able to finish the season on a high note and get a decisive win.