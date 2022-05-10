In the long history of the track and field program at The O’Neal School, numerous conference championships have been won, yet one feat has eluded the Falcons, until last week.
The varsity boys and girls track and field teams made O’Neal history at the Tri-TAC Conference championship meet Thursday, marking the first time that both the boys and girls team were crowned conference champions in the same season.
The Tri-TAC conference meet featured fellow conference schools Trinity Academy, Trinity School, Burlington Christian and Carolina Friends.
The Falcons started the meet strong, dominating the field events. Field events saw multiple first-place finishes for the Falcons, including a sweep of the girls high jump, where Ashanti Fox finished first and teammates Tamiya Judd, Michaela Stone and Mary Grace Huntley finished second through fourth. In another Falcon sweep, O’Neal dominated the boys shot put with Eland Miller finishing first, and teammates Luke Harper and Nathan Brianas rounding out the top three. Joining with two first place field event finishes were Josh Manning, who came in first in both the boys high jump and boys long jump.
On the track, the Falcons saw numerous individual conference championships and personal bests. In the relays, the Falcons brought home first place finishes in the girls 4x800 meter relay, consisting of runners Ava Taylor Walker, Janna Caviness, Lauren Hobbs and Grace Simpson, the girls 4x200 meter relay with runners Judd, Mary Grace Huntley, Brooklyn Adams and Caelan McHarney, and the boys 4x200 meter relay team of Manning, Boyd Kenny, Kanye McKeithen and Phillip Hancock.
Individually, senior Jalen Lindsey highlighted the day bringing home three individual championships in the boys 100-, 200- and 400-meter races. Joining Lindsey as individual winners on the track were senior Nathan Brianas, who won the 300-meter hurdles, and eighth-grader Corbin Weeks, who brought home first place in the boys 3,200-meter race.
In addition, the Falcons placed 17 student-athletes on the Tri-TAC All Conference team: Lindsey, Walker, Caviness, Hobbs, Simpson, Huntley, Judd, Adams, McHarney, Kenny, McKeithen, Hancock, Manning, Brianas, Weeks, Fox and Miller.
“This team has been focused on the importance of every person doing their job to the best of their ability,” head coach Marcus Millard said. “Little by little, a little becomes a lot and this team has focused on the small, controllable details and worked tirelessly to perfect their respective skills. This ultimately has led them to where they are now.”
The Falcons will use the next week for final tune-ups in preparation for the NCISAA State Meet. The NCISAA Division III State Meet will be held at Mount Olive University next weekend.