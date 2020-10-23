When Salem Baptist Christian School struck first in Thursday’s N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association boys soccer state playoff game at The O’Neal School, there was no fear on the faces of the Falcon players.
O’Neal was in no new situation, as it hadn’t posted a shutout all season. Instead, the fourth-seeded Falcons leaned on its offense, and it delivered in the form of a 2-1 win to advance them to the third round of the 2-A state playoffs.
“They expected to give something up,” coach Jason Jones said. “They are fine with a goal, they’re used to it and they just wanted to fight back and I think they did that really well.”
O’Neal (4-3) will play top-seeded Westchester Country Day in the next round of the playoffs, after it defeated Davidson Day on Thursday.
The match featured a barrage of attacks toward the Vikings’ goal for O’Neal. The Falcons started the match connecting well to set up scoring threats that weren’t able to amount to a goal in the first 20 minutes.
Salem Baptist (5-5-1) took a 1-0 lead on an O’Neal miscue in the 20th minute. After the Falcons failed to clear a ball in their defensive third of the field, Daniel Watkins gathered the ball and fired a shot over the hands of O’Neal goalkeeper Trey Black.
That was what flipped the switch on both sides of the ball for the Falcons the rest of the match as the defense allowed limited chances for the Vikings inside the 18-yard box.
“I liked the tenacity of the back line,” Jones said. “They worked well together. We still let some of those opportunities come more than they should, but I’m pleased. It was a good effort.”
Three minutes later, O’Neal sophomore Phillip Hancock found the back of the goal after cutting through the Salem Baptist defense and putting up a shot that bounced off the keeper’s gloves for an equalizer.
Five minutes after halftime, the Falcons posted the winning goal following a miraculous save the Salem Baptist goalkeeper posted one of the best saves of the night. After the shot by Will Slagle was deflected, the rebound was gathered by Aaron Seiring, whose cross-goal shot put the home team up for good.
“It’s just focused guys knowing what they need to do, staying calm and just knowing they have to shoot and score,” Jones said.
Following the goal, O’Neal continued to keep pressure on the Vikings’ defense,
“The first half we combined well,” Jones said of the offense. “We got a little too compact in the second half. We were able to pull them out some and get the ball behind their back line and I think that helped a lot.”
After Salem Baptist scored four goals in the previous two matches, help in the midfield was the difference in limiting the Vikings on offense, Jones said.
“At the first of the year, we worked on defending through the thirds and defending through the top. The first part of the first game we played them, they ran through the midfield a lot easier. And that allowed those balls to get long. We worked on stopping the progress of the ball in the midfield.”
