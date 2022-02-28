FMo0GsAXwAI-hCH.jpeg

O’Neal seniors, from left, Calean McHarney, Taylor Woods and Talayah Baldwin hold up the state runner-up trophy the team claimed Saturday in Mount Olive after a loss to The Burlington School.

 The O’Neal School photo

A fourth-quarter charge by The O’Neal School’s girls basketball team in the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association 2A state title game was not enough to give the school its first basketball title Saturday in Mount Olive.

A second-quarter scoring output of six points put the Falcons behind The Burlington School by a large margin and they were never able to catch back up in a 64-58 loss in the state championship contest for the third time in four seasons.

After trailing 14-13 leading into the second quarter, the Falcons scored six points in the second period. The Burlington School pushed its lead out to 30-19 at halftime with O’Neal’s offense going quiet.

In the fourth quarter, O’Neal trimmed away at the lead behind seven points from senior Calean McHarney in the period and six points from sophomore Tamiya Judd.

Sophomore Keylce McSwain led O’Neal with 17 points scored and McHarney scored 16 points in her final high school basketball game. Freshman Ashanti Fox had 13 points.

The Burlington School was led in scoring by Amiyah Ware with 22 points and Laila Anderson with 18 points.

Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.

