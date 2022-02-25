As a collective group, The O’Neal School girls basketball team sees Saturday as a chance at redemption.
While only two players remain from the O’Neal team that two years ago lost by one point to Davidson Day — a second state title loss to the same opponent in as many years — in the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association 2A state title game, a new nucleus of four players joined the Falcons this season after playing for Lee Christian’s state runner-up team in the 1A classification bringing that same burning desire to win their final game.
The Falcons’ third state title game appearance in four years comes against The Burlington School at Mount Olive University Saturday at 7 p.m.
Senior Calean McHarney remembers the emotional aftermath of a 46-45 loss to Davidson Day in the state finals. Since then, she has learned to turn that negative energy into a positive heading into her final high school basketball game.
“When we lost by one point, I was bawling my eyes out and coach (Lulu) Brase was like, ‘You know, there’s stuff outside of basketball. You have a whole life outside of basketball.’ I looked at her and was like, ‘Basketball was my life,’” McHarney said. “My passion, I’ve learned how to turn that into hard work and motivation and not let it get all the way high and all the way low. I’m taking what I’ve felt and working it toward motivation.”
The format of the championship has changed. Previously, the semifinals were followed by finals the next day at a neutral site. O’Neal punched its ticket to the state finals with a 56-43 win at Wayne Country Day Tuesday, and now the nerves and pressure have been building for several days.
“There wasn’t time to think about it. It was just a whirlwind weekend and now you have that big win on Tuesday and have to regroup and prepare, but you also get to enjoy this moment. You get two more days of practice,” Brase said. “As a player, I loved these moments, but as a coach, sometimes you wish you had a little bit more control. A lot of the nerves come from not wanting the season to end. We’ve put a lot of work into coming together.”
The newcomers from last year’s Lee Christian team have provided a consistent lift on the floor, and the merging of the new players with the returners from last year’s O’Neal team have propelled the team to the finals once again.
“It’s exciting. I remember going to the finals last year and losing by 30 points. I’m going hard this year and hard this time for me and my team,” junior Keylce McSwain said. “I just want to help my teammates out. I don’t want to be over excited. I just want our team to win. We all want it just as much as the other team, we’ve just got to push harder.”
The Burlington School comes in as a No. 1 seed to the matchup with a 20-7 overall record. Led by senior Laila Anderson and sophomore Amiyah Ware both averaging in double figures scoring the ball, the Spartans favor the Falcons' style of play.
“They are very talented. It’s going to be a good matchup. They’ve got some strong guards, just like we do,” Brase said. “It’s two teams who are athletic and can run the floor and it will be a good matchup and should be a lot of fun.”
Freshman guard Ashanti Fox scored 30 points in the win over Wayne Country Day and thinks the Falcons go into the title game underestimated based on their seed.
“I feel like we are the underdogs as the No. 2 seed. Nobody is expecting us to come out and do our thing to be the state champions,” Fox said.
Fox’s refusal to lose on the road led to her big scoring night on Tuesday. Now her and her fellow underclassmen have another goal for their team.
“I think everybody on our team is saying, ‘Do it for the seniors since it’s the last year,’” Fox said. “We just want to bring it home for them.”
McHarney now finds herself in a different role this time around for a state title game as a veteran leader, from an underclassman role player on past teams.
“Being in this position as a captain and a point guard and being the oldest, I see it differently than I did when I was younger,” McHarney said. “I saw it as, ‘I want to win so badly.’ But now I see it as, ‘I want to win with my team.’ Not only do I want to win, but I want to do it with this group of girls.”
The Falcons come into the state finals with a wave of momentum with 15 straight wins.
“We’re hitting our peak at the right time when we need to be hitting our peak,” McHarney said. “All the fundamentals are really coming together. We’re in a good spot and we’ve got to keep going uphill. Just like we did at Wayne Country Day, we have to show The Burlington School we are a problem.”
