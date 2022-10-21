With the regular season coming to a close, athletics at The O’Neal School moved to the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association playoffs this week.
Varsity Volleyball
The Falcons entered the state playoffs with a home match against Westminster Catawba Christian School. The team came out strong in the first set communicating and hustling after out-of-system balls. The Falcons did a great job of siding out and not letting WCCS get in any kind of rhythm. In the second set, the Falcons got off to another great start. However, serve receive was a thorn in O’Neal’s side that led to WCCS getting within striking distance. The Falcons showed determination and never gave up. No matter how close WCCS got, they kept their composure and knew if they worked together as a team, they could pull out the win. After the finish in the second set, it took the wind out of WCCS’ sail, and O’Neal was able to finish the sweep on the back of the team's serving specialist Emma Sager.
With the win on Tuesday, the Falcons advanced to Thursday's second-round game at Statesville Christian School. The first set was a wake-up call, struggling on the defensive end, especially with serve receive. Statesville had a strong serve game, and the Falcons were not quite ready to move their feet and get in front of the ball. However, the second set was a different story. Elise Milligan came out with the hot hand from behind the baseline getting us off to a 7-0 start. From there it was a battle back and forth. Defense picked it up and Gianna Maheu was able to pick up short balls behind the block, while Peyton Smitherman was racing from sideline to sideline to get deep pushes.
The team completed the season with an overall record of 10-8 and 6-2 in conference to finish second.
Varsity Girls Golf
The team was in full preparation for the upcoming state championship this week. This year’s championship will be held on Monday at Bryan Park in Greensboro.
The NCISAA announced the team and individual qualifiers for the Division II State Championship on Wednesday morning. The results validated the effort and sacrifice this year’s team put in all season long. The Falcon team qualified all eight players for the state championship, another highlight of this year’s season.
The Falcons earned the number one seed of the four teams that qualified. Alex Lapple (Ranked No. 1), Maya Beasley (Ranked No. 2), Rachel Joyce (Ranked No. 3), Lauren Kuhn (Ranked No. 10), Sofi Afable (Ranked No. 12) will represent O’Neal as the top-ranked team. Additionally, Audrey Kim (Ranked No. 19), Mary Earhart (Ranked No. 20) and Brooke Greenblatt (Ranked No. 23) will compete for medalist honors as individuals. It is worth noting that all eight Falcons are ranked in the top 23 players in NCISAA Division II which has a total of 122 players.
Varsity Cross Country
The Falcons finished Week 12 of their season with an outstanding performance at the Sandhills Classical Conference Championship Meet.
The final results have not been published but the Falcons ran fast and finished at the top of the leaderboard. O’Neal Cross Country enjoyed racing in their backyard at Sandhills Classical Christian School. The team will compete Friday at Hagan Stone Park in Pleasant Garden for the state championship meet.
Varsity Boys Soccer
The varsity boys soccer team earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCISAA 2A state tournament giving them a bye in the opening two rounds. The Falcons have used the week to put in the final touches and tune-ups as they prepare to host Fayetteville Academy on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Varsity Girls Tennis
The varsity girls tennis team traveled to Carolina Friends for the opening round of the NCISAA state tournament. On a tough afternoon, the Falcons rallied hard, and never quit. Their resolve and determination led to strong matches, but in the end, the Falcons dropped the match 8-1. Hannah Claire Nesbit earned the sole victory in her singles match for the Falcons.
Overall, the Falcons showed the power of determination, resolve and resilience this season.
Middle School Cross Country
Athletes traveled to West Pine Middle School and competed in the Moore County Middle School Invitational Meet. The course was tough, but the Falcons showed true grit and tenacity and held steady against more experienced runners. The Falcon girls racked up enough points to secure a third-place finish and the Falcon boys fought hard for fourth.
The team looks forward to its last race of the season, the Moore County Middle School Championship on Thursday at St. John Paul II.