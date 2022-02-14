FLhUS-8WYAQ_dz4.jpeg

The O'Neal School girls basketball team hoists the conference tournament championship trophy at home Friday.

 The O'Neal School

The O’Neal School’s boys and girls basketball team will open the N.C. Independent School Athletic Association state playoffs at home Tuesday night.

The Falcons were seeded as the No. 2 team in the 2A West bracket with an 18-3 overall record and recently closing out the Tri-TAC conference tournament title with a 60-19 win at home over Trinity Academy Friday. O’Neal opens the state playoffs against Thales Academy, with the winner taking on either Northside Christian Academy or Hickory Christian Academy in Thursday’s second round.

In the boys first round, O’Neal hosts Thales Academy. The winner of that matchup takes on either Hickory Academy or Gaston Day School Thursday. The Falcons are 14-8 overall on the season.

