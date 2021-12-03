Varsity Girls Basketball
The Falcons hit the road following Thanksgiving Break to take on Westchester Country Day. A slow start after a week off of games saw the Falcons with unforced turnovers and missed defensive assignments. The Falcons regrouped at halftime and turned up the defensive intensity keeping WCDS scoreless in the third period of a 46-11 win.
The Falcons dominated the paint scoring 36 of their 46 points from paint. In the end, the Falcon attack was too much for Westchester and the Falcon went on to win. The Falcons were led in scoring by the post duo of Kelyce McSwain (16 points, five rebounds) and Taylor Woods (11 points, six rebounds). Joining the Falcon attack were Caelan McHarney (seven points, seven steals), Ashanti Fox (six points, 10 steals), Reily Johnson (three points, two steals), Tamiya Judd (two points), and Kaylee Crow (one point).
The Falcons closed out the week heading to Friendship Christian on Thursday evening for a non-conference 2A match-up. High intensity defensive and fast-paced transition offense led the way for the Falcons who busted out to a big lead at the end of the first quarter to claim a 55-28 win.
The Falcons never looked back, as they saw all in uniform contribute on the court. The Falcons controlled all aspects of the game from tip off seeing the team create 20 steals and an impressive 26 deflections. Offensively, the Falcons shared the ball collecting 19 team assists. The Falcons were led in scoring by McSwain (17 points, nine rebounds) and Fox (16 points, six assists, eight steals). Joining the Falcon attack were Woods (12 points, four rebounds), McHarney (four points, five assists, four steals), Brooklyn Adams (two points, four rebounds), Judd (two points, five steals), and Crow (two points).
The victories move the Falcons to 5-1 on the season as they get set to host local rival Pinecrest on Monday at the Hannah Center. The game will tip off at 5:30 p.m.
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Falcons returned to the court this week after the Thanksgiving Holiday and hit the road to Westchester Country Day on Tuesday evening, sneaking out a 45-42 win.
A slow start to the game saw the Falcons trailing by 6 at the half. The Falcons stayed resilient and used their defense and rebounding to slow chip away in the fourth quarter. The Falcons grabbed 14 total offensive rebounds while causing seven steals and 14 deflections in the comeback.
The Falcons were led by Latrell Almond (15 points, eight rebounds) and Noah Harrington (12 points) on the afternoon. Joining the Falcon attack were Jalen Lindsey (six points, four rebounds), Kanye McKeithen (four points), Josh Manning (four points), TJ McGraw (two points), Malachi Ward (two points).
The Falcons finished out the week on the road at Friendship Christian. A quick start saw the Falcons use their high-pressure defense turnover Friendship and allow quick transition points for the Falcons. Using tremendous ball movement and post touches the Falcons saw numerous players get into the scoring action on the night leading to a balanced attack in the victory. O’Neal was able to maintain the defensive intensity throughout the game and pushed the lead over 40 points at the start of the 4th quarter, and ultimately came out with a 61-20 victory on the road.
The Falcons were led by Almond (17 points) and Lindsey (10 points) on the evening. Joining the scoring attack were Ward (nine points), Malachy White (six points), Manning (six points), Trey Black (six points), Harrington (three points), D’Marion Tomlinson (two points), and McGraw (two points).
The victories this week move the Falcons to 3-3 on the season. The Falcons will return to their home court on Monday night when they host 2A opponent Village Christian for a 7 p.m. tip off at the Hannah Center.
JV Boys Basketball
O’Neal 54, Friends Christian 26
The JV Boys Basketball team returned to the court after the Thanksgiving break Thursday night on the road at Friendship Christian. It did not take long for the Falcons to take control of the game behind their stifling defense. A full course press turned over Friendship and saw the Falcons take a quick lead and never look back.
A balanced scoring attack saw the Falcons sharing the ball on the offensive end. Leading the Falcons in double digits on the night were Tajh Ariza’s 11 points and Brennan Hodges’ 10 points. Other Falcon scorers included, Will Slagle (eight points), Dakota Bender (six points), Jacob Bates (five points), Harrison Franklin (four points), Max Pashley (four points), Boyd Kenney (three points) and Gunnar Adams (thre points).
The 54-26 victory moves the Falcons to 3-1 on the season. The Falcons return to their home court on Monday when they host Freedom Christian at the Hannah Center.
O’Neal Varsity Swimming Remains Undefeated on Season
The O'Neal Men's and Women's team had another victory yesterday against Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill. Men's score 89-59 and Women's score was 89-49. Both teams are undefeated this season.
There were numerous individual performances to celebrate including:
Lauren Hobbs won the 200-meter freestyle and the 500-meter freestyle.
Vicki York and Alex Grimshaw won the 200-meter IM.
Jace Brown and Henry Reibe went first and second in the 50-meter freestyle and the 100-meter freestyle.
Michaela Stone and Morgan Lewis finished first and second in the 100-meter freestyle.
Sam Schmitz won the 500-meter freestyle.
Michaela Stone and John Shepheard dominated the 100-meter backstroke
Chloe Abner won the 100-meter breaststroke.
Breakthrough swimmer of the meet was first time State qualifier Henry Reibe qualifying in both the 50- and 100- meter freestyle. Overall, the team showed strength and maturity lead by Captains Mo Samples, Jace Brown and Nathan Brianas.
The Falcons will continue training next week in the pool and performance room and will wrap up the first semester meet schedule hosting St. David’s and Trinity Academy on Dec. 14.