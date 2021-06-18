6AB80C5A-C637-4592-8F56-BC2CA948EE43.JPEG

O'Neal track and field coach Marcus Millard, left, Jalen Lindsey, center, and Molly Kuzma were honored by the state track and field and cross country coaches association as the state athletes and coach of the year.

 The O'Neal School photo

After a stellar spring season that saw the girls team bring home third place in NCISAA State Meet and the boys team crowned NCISAA State Champions, the Falcons added another set of awards to the list.

The NCISAA TFCCCA recently announced Jalen Lindsey and Molly Kuzma as the athletes of the year and head coach Marcus Millard as the boys coach of the year for the 2021 season.

Kuzma, a senior, capped off a stellar O’Neal running career with another impressive performance at the NCISAA State Championships at Gaston Christian. She kicked off her day’s events winning the 3,200 meters with an impressive time of 11 minutes, 21 seconds. Individually, Kuzma added two more state championships to her day winning both the 1,600 and 800 meter races. Wrapping up to her day, Kuzma anchored the girls 4x800 meter relay which not only claimed a state championship but also broke the O’Neal School record by 8 seconds with a time of 10 minutes, 45 seconds. The state meet finished out a historical career at The O’Neal School for Kuzma who has won a combined 10 State Championships in both Cross Country and Track and Field throughout her career.

Similarly, Lindsey had an outstanding junior season culminating at the State Championship meet. Lindsey was crowned state champion in both the 200- and 400-meter sprints joining Kuzma on the NCISAA All-State Team. In addition to his successes individually, Lindsey anchored the Boys 4x200 relay which secured the State Championship victory with a time of 1 minute, 33 seconds. Ending the afternoon, Lindsey again found himself the anchor this time in the 4x400 relay and although the team finished in second by a narrow margin, their time of 3 minutes, 38 seconds earned the Falcons a place on the O’Neal record board and helped clinch the Boys Team NCISAA D3 State Championship.

The success of all the student-athletes this season would not have been possible without the leadership, direction, and mentorship of Millard. It is his dedication to cultivating student-athletes and building successful teams that earned Coach Millard the TFCCCA NCISAA D3 Boys Coach of the Year.

“We are very proud of Molly, Jalen, and Coach Millard,” Athletic Director James Franklin said. “They are wonderful examples of being driven, dedicated, and disciplined. They truly deserve this recognition.”

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days