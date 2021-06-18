After a stellar spring season that saw the girls team bring home third place in NCISAA State Meet and the boys team crowned NCISAA State Champions, the Falcons added another set of awards to the list.
The NCISAA TFCCCA recently announced Jalen Lindsey and Molly Kuzma as the athletes of the year and head coach Marcus Millard as the boys coach of the year for the 2021 season.
Kuzma, a senior, capped off a stellar O’Neal running career with another impressive performance at the NCISAA State Championships at Gaston Christian. She kicked off her day’s events winning the 3,200 meters with an impressive time of 11 minutes, 21 seconds. Individually, Kuzma added two more state championships to her day winning both the 1,600 and 800 meter races. Wrapping up to her day, Kuzma anchored the girls 4x800 meter relay which not only claimed a state championship but also broke the O’Neal School record by 8 seconds with a time of 10 minutes, 45 seconds. The state meet finished out a historical career at The O’Neal School for Kuzma who has won a combined 10 State Championships in both Cross Country and Track and Field throughout her career.
Similarly, Lindsey had an outstanding junior season culminating at the State Championship meet. Lindsey was crowned state champion in both the 200- and 400-meter sprints joining Kuzma on the NCISAA All-State Team. In addition to his successes individually, Lindsey anchored the Boys 4x200 relay which secured the State Championship victory with a time of 1 minute, 33 seconds. Ending the afternoon, Lindsey again found himself the anchor this time in the 4x400 relay and although the team finished in second by a narrow margin, their time of 3 minutes, 38 seconds earned the Falcons a place on the O’Neal record board and helped clinch the Boys Team NCISAA D3 State Championship.
The success of all the student-athletes this season would not have been possible without the leadership, direction, and mentorship of Millard. It is his dedication to cultivating student-athletes and building successful teams that earned Coach Millard the TFCCCA NCISAA D3 Boys Coach of the Year.
“We are very proud of Molly, Jalen, and Coach Millard,” Athletic Director James Franklin said. “They are wonderful examples of being driven, dedicated, and disciplined. They truly deserve this recognition.”