The O’Neal varsity boys and girls swim teams made quite the splash at the Tri-TAC Conference Meet last week. From relays to individual events, the Falcons saw new personal best times and first-place finishes throughout the meet.
The girls team showed their dominance, winning the conference championship by over 100 points. The boys team fought hard coming in as conference runners-up.
The Tri-TAC conference meet featured fellow conference schools Trinity School, Burlington Christian and Carolina Friends. The Falcons kicked off the meet by winning the girls 200-yard medley relays and finishing second in the boys 200-yard medley relay. Also joining the relay victories was the girls 200-yard freestyle relay.
The Falcons saw multiple first-place finishes, including Victoria York in the 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke; Michaela Stone in the 50-yard freestyle; Lauren Hobbs in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; and Colette Lovsin in the 200-yard individual medley.
In addition, the Falcons placed five swimmers on the Tri-TAC all-conference team: Hobbs, Colette Lovsin, Jordin Reed, Stone and York.
“Both teams had a great conference meet. Everyone is excited to focus on their state meet events and prepare for fast swimming at the state championship,” said coach Jen Schmitz. “Now it’s time to fine-tune the details and prepare mentally for fast swims.”
The Falcons will use the next week for final tune-ups in preparation for the NCISAA State Meet. The NCISAA Division 3 State Championship Meet will be held on Tuesday at the Triangle Aquatic Center. The Falcons look forward to a strong state meet with fast swims all around.