After finishing last season as NCISAA 2A state champions, the O'Neal girls golf team has proved they are eager to have a chance for a repeat this season.
Behind the senior leadership of team captains, Alex Lapple and Maya Beasley the Falcons opened the season with numerous top finishes, including a team tie for first place with Pinecrest at the Asheboro Blue Comet Invitation and this week winning the Forsyth Country Day School Invitational.
The FCDS Invitational saw teams from across the state travel to play the Championship Course at Tanglewood Golf Course. In a field of 11 teams, including 4A Providence Day School, Charlotte Latin and Forsyth Country Day School, the Falcons had a dominate performance winning the team title by 14 strokes with a score of 226.
Senior Alex Lapple was the low score for the Falcons shooting a 71 on the afternoon. Joining Lapple was Maya Beasley who shot a 74. Rounding out the team scoring was freshman Rachel Joyce (81), junior Lauren Kuhn (81) and junior Mary Earhart (82).
The Falcon team is rounded out with junior Audrey Kim, freshmen Sofi Afable and sophomore Brooke Greenblatt, who have each show strong performances throughout the start of the season.
“The girls continue to showcase that their true victory is how they work together as a team both supporting each other on the course and off,” said coach John Casson. “These girls really are the elite eight. We are very proud of each of these young ladies and their start to this season and can’t wait to see what this Fall will hold for this talented group.”
The Falcons will take a break from competition for O’Neal’s annual class trips next week. They return to the course on the following week for a match at Carmel Christian.