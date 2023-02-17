Pinecrest's Jakaya Scott (12) and Union Pines' Meghan McCaskill (1) battle for a loose ball in the semifinals fo the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament at Pinecrest Thursday night. The Patriots take on Scotland on the road in Friday's championship game.
The Pinecrest girls basketball team entered the week of the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament with the look of a team on a mission, and the end result is now within reach for the Patriots.
After two close victories over rival Union Pines in the regular season, Pinecrest quickly disposed of the Vikings Thursday in the semifinals of the conference tournament by a 68-52 win. The win was another step on the way back to the conference tournament title game that will be played on the road against Scotland Friday at 6 p.m.
“It’s been a long ride, but we know what we need to do, and we’re in a good spot,” senior guard Jakaya Scott said.
In the games since losing to Scotland twice in one week two weeks ago, No. 2-seeded Pinecrest (14-6) has played with a better focus, especially on the offensive end. With the scoring load spread out, Pinecrest had eight players score in the first half against the No. 3 Vikings (10-13) to take a 44-24 lead into the halftime break.
“We’re going so far knowing that we don’t have to rely on two players. We’re doing good so far, and we’re expecting to keep doing good and keep playing as a team,” sophomore Zanodiya McNair said. “Now that we see everybody else scoring, it makes us look better as a team.”
McNair scored a game-high 29 points, attacking the rim to score 17 points in the first half, including a trio of three-point plays in the second quarter where the Patriots stretched their eight-point advantage out. Freshman Jasiah Gilchrist scored 14 points and Scott had 13 points.
“I’m proud of the girls and the way they played. Hopefully we will continue to play well as we move on to the conference tournament championship,” Pinecrest coach Ronshau Cole said.
While the Patriots came out with intensity, the Vikings were slow to respond.
“I think that they picked up their intensity and we stayed where we were. We dug a hole. I felt like we played a much better second half, but we dug that hole in the second half,” Union Pines coach Anissa Little said. “I just felt like they had more fight in them tonight than we did.”
Union Pines was fueled by senior Meghan McCaskill’s inside play in the game with 18 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocked shots. Corryn McCutchen scored 11 points, including a pair of 3-pointers in the second half for the Vikings.
Now the Vikings wait for Saturday to see where they could possibly be seeded in the 3A state playoffs.
“I think for us, this is a learning experience. Whoever we play is going to be as good or even better,” Little said. “I want to see the type of intensity that we’ve got to have for 32 minutes.”
Pinecrest lost to Scotland by a total of 10 points in the two regular season meetings. In those games, the offensive balance wasn’t there.
“We know what we’ve got to do. We’re a team and we have chemistry,” Scott said. “We just need to think about what we need to improve on and touch on what we already know.
“It kind of just shows you that you never know what can happen. At the end of the day, it’s another game.”
In the last road game at Scotland, McNair had a quiet offensive outing, and is hoping the quick turnaround will provide that for Pinecrest.
“When I go back down there, I’m going to play better. I wasn’t in the right mindset, but now I feel good,” McNair said. “We can’t make the mistakes we made last time. We’ve got to play like we did tonight and don’t let anything intimidate us, and just play our game.”