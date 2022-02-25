Pinecrest boys vs Enloe 06.jpeg

Pinecrest’s Jullien Cole goes up through contact against Enloe at home Tuesday in the first round of the NCHSAA 4A state basketball playoffs.

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Four local basketball teams entered the N.C. High School Athletic Association state basketball playoffs on Tuesday in the first round, and by Thursday night, all four had ended their seasons with losses in either the first or second round of their respective brackets.

Pinecrest boys

After being seeded as the No. 13 team in the 4A East following a tiebreaker loss to Richmond last Friday in the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament, the Patriots were defeated at D.H. Conley Thursday in the second round.

The Patriots lost 53-47 to the fourth-seeded Vikings to finish the season with a 21-6 overall record.

Sophomore Jullien Cole scored 14 points to lead Pinecrest in the victory and was the only Patriot in double figures in the season-ending loss. Juniors Colby Wallace and J.D. Scarbrough each had seven points.

Pinecrest girls

The Patriots were limited offensively on the road in the second round of the 4A state playoffs at Hillside Thursday, with no more than nine points scored in each of the four quarters in the 66-33 loss.

The Hornets closed the game with a 21-8 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Senior Brittney Sparrow scored 14 points to lead Pinecrest (20-6) in her final high school basketball game and her scoring was followed up by Emmie Modlin with six points.

Hillside freshman Samiyah Barker had 19 points to lead the team.

Union Pines girls

A late surge by Southern Durham at home sent Union Pines home with a 69-44 loss on the road in the second round of the 3A playoffs Thursday.

Early in the third quarter, Union Pines (16-12) tied the game at 28-all with Southern Durham, who went on to close the period by outscoring the Vikings by 15 points, and used a 23-13 advantage in the fourth to claim the win.

Senior Sara Adams had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Vikings in her final game, and fellow senior Aaliyah Balser had 22 points and six rebounds.

Southern Durham’s Briana Hughes led the team with 23 points and Rymiah Sanders added 21 points.

